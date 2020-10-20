By
Trying to buck up his campaign in its final stretch, President Donald Trump came out swinging Monday, attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci, the press and polls that show Democrat Joe Biden is ahead in key battleground states.

Presidential candidates’ microphones will be muted during parts of Thursday’s debate in an attempt to avoid the chaos and constant interruptions of the last face-off, although this may open the door to a new problem. The 90-minute debate will be broken up into six 15-minute segments, each on a different topic.

What to know in Washington:

  • Your ballot is due by Nov. 3. It can be returned via mail or a drop box in your area.
  • The last day to register to vote or update your information online or by mail is Monday. You can register in person during business hours at your county elections office through Election Day; check with your local office for details and COVID-19 safety protocols.

Jay Inslee, left, and Loren Culp, right.
What to know across the U.S.:

Every weekday until Election Day, Nov. 3, we’ll be posting live updates on candidates, voting and other political news in Washington and across the U.S.

Live updates:

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Will unofficial armed guards show up at the polls? Election officials across the U.S. are bolstering their defenses against voter intimidation, with illegal actions already popping up in several states. Here's the plan to keep voting secure in three Western Washington counties.

Mail that included ballots was stolen from Sammamish mailboxes late last week and discovered by package carriers on Friday, and more ballots that were unopened or incomplete were taken and put in other mailboxes in the Eastside city. The Sammamish Police Department said there is no evidence to suggest the thefts were politically motivated.

Floridians began early voting in much of the state Monday with no serious problems reported. Democrats have posted an early advantage in mail-in votes in the key swing state.

—Seattle Times staff
Paige Cornwell: 206-464-2530 or pcornwell@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @pgcornwell.

