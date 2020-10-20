Every weekday until Election Day, Nov. 3, we’ll be posting live updates on candidates, voting and other political news in Washington and across the U.S.

What to know in Washington:

Your ballot is due by Nov. 3. It can be returned via mail or a drop box in your area.

The last day to register to vote or update your information online or by mail is Monday. You can register in person during business hours at your county elections office through Election Day; check with your local office for details and COVID-19 safety protocols.

What to know across the U.S.:

This election will determine the makeup of Congress, with both parties needing a majority to control the House or Senate. Democrats seem to have a good chance at winning a Senate majority, and their control of the House is not in serious doubt.

