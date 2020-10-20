The last day to register to vote or update your information online or by mail is Monday. You can register in person during business hours at your county elections office through Election Day; check with your local office for details and COVID-19 safety protocols.
Political action committees are pouring cash into a contest that highlights a split in the Democratic party.
See who's backing former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland and state Rep. Beth Doglio in the only race for an open congressional seat in Washington.
—David Gutman
Trying to buck up his campaign in its final stretch, President Donald Trump came out swinging Monday, attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci, the press and polls that show Democrat Joe Biden is ahead in key battleground states.