Every weekday until Election Day, Nov. 3, we’ll be posting live updates on candidates, voting and other political news in Washington and across the U.S.
What to know in Washington:
- Your ballot is due by Nov. 3. It can be returned via mail or a drop box in your area.
- The last day to register to vote or update your information online or by mail is Monday. You can register in person during business hours at your county elections office through Election Day; check with your local office for details and COVID-19 safety protocols.
- King County to have plainclothes security officers protect ballot drop boxes
- Inslee seeks a rare third term amid pandemic, jobs and Boeing crisis
- Meet Loren Culp, the Republican gubernatorial candidate who wants to unseat Jay Inslee
What to know across the U.S.:
- This election will determine the makeup of Congress, with both parties needing a majority to control the House or Senate. Democrats seem to have a good chance at winning a Senate majority, and their control of the House is not in serious doubt.
Live updates:
Election officials prepare for voter intimidation threat
Election officials across the country have begun reviewing security plans at early and Election Day voting sites, strengthening ties with local law enforcement and training poll workers to prepare for voter intimidation tactics.
Since the Sept. 29 presidential debate, there has been surging concern over the prospect of voter harassment at the polls. But prior to President Donald Trump’s poll-watching invitation to a national television audience, there were incidents.
Philadelphia officials last month turned away a group of poll watchers sent by the Trump campaign to satellite election sites, where they are not permitted entry under Pennsylvania law. In Virginia, Trump supporters temporarily blocked an entrance to an early voting site last month, forcing officials to offer voters escorts to cast ballots. And in Minnesota, a private security company is recruiting former military members to guard polling places, alarming election officials with the prospect of unofficial armed guards who could intimidate or harass voters. Many voting experts say these actions are not legal.
Read the full story here.
Boots on the ground: Here’s how South King County community members mobilize voters
South King County has fewer registered voters than other parts of the county, and the Rev. Jimmie James is out to change that.
He and leaders of other community organizations are educating and registering voters who have been historically underserved — and their work is making a difference.
Take a neighborhood-by-neighborhood look at the number of registered voters in King County, and those who turned out to vote last year.
Transit measure tests voters' willingness to boost sales tax
Seattle's Proposition 1 would hike the sales tax to fund bus service and other transit programs, as government budgets reel from the pandemic and fewer people commute. Here's what it would cost, and what it would buy.
10th Congressional District
Political action committees are pouring cash into a contest that highlights a split in the Democratic party.
See who's backing former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland and state Rep. Beth Doglio in the only race for an open congressional seat in Washington.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Trying to buck up his campaign in its final stretch, President Donald Trump came out swinging Monday, attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci, the press and polls that show Democrat Joe Biden is ahead in key battleground states.
Presidential candidates' microphones will be muted during parts of Thursday's debate in an attempt to avoid the chaos and constant interruptions of the last face-off, although this may open the door to a new problem. The 90-minute debate will be broken up into six 15-minute segments, each on a different topic.
Will unofficial armed guards show up at the polls? Election officials across the U.S. are bolstering their defenses against voter intimidation, with illegal actions already popping up in several states. Here's the plan to keep voting secure in three Western Washington counties.
Mail that included ballots was stolen from Sammamish mailboxes late last week and discovered by package carriers on Friday, and more ballots that were unopened or incomplete were taken and put in other mailboxes in the Eastside city. The Sammamish Police Department said there is no evidence to suggest the thefts were politically motivated.
Floridians began early voting in much of the state Monday with no serious problems reported. Democrats have posted an early advantage in mail-in votes in the key swing state.
2020 Election Resources
For more information about voting, ballot drop boxes, accessible voting and online ballots, contact your county elections office. Ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
- King County: 206-296-8683 or st.news/vote-kingcounty
- Snohomish County: 425-388-3444 or st.news/vote-snocounty
- Kitsap County: 360-337-7128 or st.news/vote-kitsapcounty
- Pierce County: 253-798-8683 or st.news/vote-piercecounty
For more information on your ballot, in any county, go to: myvote.wa.gov
Voters' guide for general election 202: voter.votewa.gov
