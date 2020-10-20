By
Every weekday until Election Day, Nov. 3, we’ll be posting live updates on candidates, voting and other political news in Washington and across the U.S.

What to know in Washington:

  • Your ballot is due by Nov. 3. It can be returned via mail or a drop box in your area.
  • The last day to register to vote or update your information online or by mail is Monday. You can register in person during business hours at your county elections office through Election Day; check with your local office for details and COVID-19 safety protocols.

Jay Inslee, left, and Loren Culp, right.
What to know across the U.S.:

Live updates:

Election officials prepare for voter intimidation threat

Election officials across the country have begun reviewing security plans at early and Election Day voting sites, strengthening ties with local law enforcement and training poll workers to prepare for voter intimidation tactics.

Since the Sept. 29 presidential debate, there has been surging concern over the prospect of voter harassment at the polls. But prior to President Donald Trump’s poll-watching invitation to a national television audience, there were incidents.

Philadelphia officials last month turned away a group of poll watchers sent by the Trump campaign to satellite election sites, where they are not permitted entry under Pennsylvania law. In Virginia, Trump supporters temporarily blocked an entrance to an early voting site last month, forcing officials to offer voters escorts to cast ballots. And in Minnesota, a private security company is recruiting former military members to guard polling places, alarming election officials with the prospect of unofficial armed guards who could intimidate or harass voters. Many voting experts say these actions are not legal.

Read the full story here.

—Stateline.org
Boots on the ground: Here’s how South King County community members mobilize voters

Equipped with voter pamphlets and boxes of food Oct. 15, the Rev. Jimmie James, executive director of BEST (Being Empowered Thru Supported Transitions) talks with a man who was picking up food and who was formerly homeless about voting on local issues. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times)
South King County has fewer registered voters than other parts of the county, and the Rev. Jimmie James is out to change that.

He and leaders of other community organizations are educating and registering voters who have been historically underserved — and their work is making a difference.

Take a neighborhood-by-neighborhood look at the number of registered voters in King County, and those who turned out to vote last year.

—Melissa Hellmann

Transit measure tests voters' willingness to boost sales tax

Buses on Third Avenue in downtown Seattle last week. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)
Seattle's Proposition 1 would hike the sales tax to fund bus service and other transit programs, as government budgets reel from the pandemic and fewer people commute. Here's what it would cost, and what it would buy.

—Heidi Groover

10th Congressional District

Beth Doglio, left, and Marilyn Strickland, 10th District race. (Courtesy of the campaigns)
Political action committees are pouring cash into a contest that highlights a split in the Democratic party.

See who's backing former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland and state Rep. Beth Doglio in the only race for an open congressional seat in Washington.

—David Gutman
Catch up on the past 24 hours

Trying to buck up his campaign in its final stretch, President Donald Trump came out swinging Monday, attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci, the press and polls that show Democrat Joe Biden is ahead in key battleground states.

Presidential candidates' microphones will be muted during parts of Thursday's debate in an attempt to avoid the chaos and constant interruptions of the last face-off, although this may open the door to a new problem. The 90-minute debate will be broken up into six 15-minute segments, each on a different topic.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, clash at the first presidential debate in Cleveland on Sept. 29. (Doug Mills / The New York Times)
Will unofficial armed guards show up at the polls? Election officials across the U.S. are bolstering their defenses against voter intimidation, with illegal actions already popping up in several states. Here's the plan to keep voting secure in three Western Washington counties.

Mail that included ballots was stolen from Sammamish mailboxes late last week and discovered by package carriers on Friday, and more ballots that were unopened or incomplete were taken and put in other mailboxes in the Eastside city. The Sammamish Police Department said there is no evidence to suggest the thefts were politically motivated.

Floridians began early voting in much of the state Monday with no serious problems reported. Democrats have posted an early advantage in mail-in votes in the key swing state.

—Seattle Times staff

2020 Election Resources

For more information about voting, ballot drop boxes, accessible voting and online ballots, contact your county elections office. Ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

For more information on your ballot, in any county, go to: myvote.wa.gov

Voters' guide for general election 202: voter.votewa.gov

Paige Cornwell: 206-464-2530 or pcornwell@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @pgcornwell.

