It’s too late to register online or by mail, but would-be voters can still register in person until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Washington has already surpassed the total number of people who had voted by Election Day in 2016, and hundreds of thousands more ballots are expected to flood in. As of Saturday evening, nearly 3.3 million ballots have been returned in Washington, representing 67.6% of the state’s registered voters.
Washington voter turnout in 2020 is on pace to set record, elections officials say
Washington is on pace to break its all-time voter turnout record, elections officials say, with ballots pouring in through the mail and drop boxes at an unprecedented pace.
As of Saturday evening, nearly 3.3 million people had returned their ballots — already surpassing the number that had voted by Election Day in 2016.
That put early turnout at 67.6%, and with hundreds of thousands more ballots expected in the coming days, top elections officials predict the previous state record of 84.6% set in 2008 is likely to fall.
“Oh absolutely,” said Secretary of State Kim Wyman. “I do think we are going to probably be near 90%.”
King County Elections Director Julie Wise agreed — enthusiastically. “After 20 years in this industry I have never seen anything like this. I am floating at this point. I am very, very, very excited,” she said.
Ballots must be postmarked or deposited in official elections office drop boxes by 8 p.m. Tuesday. Wyman advises late voters to use drop boxes as soon as possible to avoid a last-minute rush.
