It’s too late to register online or by mail, but would-be voters can still register in person until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Washington has already surpassed the total number of people who had voted by Election Day in 2016, and hundreds of thousands more ballots are expected to flood in.
A country ‘off balance:’ Worry and prayers as Washingtonians count down to a presidential election like none other
Retired Yakima teacher Bruce Whitmore was a 21-year-old college student facing the draft during the 1968 presidential election. He ticks off a seemingly endless list of what was happening then: racism, riots, poverty, assassinations of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Sen. Robert Kennedy after winning the California primary, the Vietnam War.
Part of a family that owned a mortuary in Buckley, a small Pierce County town in the Cascade foothills, Whitmore saw the bodies of classmates coming back from the war in caskets, and he was angry.
“Nobody kind of remembers that now,” said the 73-year-of father of eight.
And yet, on reflection, he said the current moment feels worse, with a presidential election taking place Tuesday in a nation so divided that some fear civil war. Whitmore blames the constant, in-your-face stream of information. “There’s no time to rest, no time to think,” he said.
Across Washington, from the urban Puget Sound region to the farm belt east of the Cascades and north toward the Canadian border, to stretches along the Pacific Coast where many make their living from the sea, Tuesday’s election arrives with a mounting sense of dread, anxiety and glimmers of hope. Many view it as the most important election of their lives. So much is on the line.
Washington is on pace to break its all-time voter turnout record, elections officials say, with ballots pouring in through the mail and drop boxes at an unprecedented pace.
As of Saturday evening, nearly 3.3 million people in the state had returned their ballots — already surpassing the number that had voted by Election Day in 2016.
That put early turnout at 67.6%, and with hundreds of thousands more ballots expected in the coming days, top elections officials predict 2020 turnout will break the previous state record of 84.6%, set in 2008.
“Oh, absolutely,” said Secretary of State Kim Wyman. “I do think we are going to probably be near 90%.”
King County Elections Director Julie Wise agreed — enthusiastically. “After 20 years in this industry, I have never seen anything like this," she said. "I am floating at this point. I am very, very, very excited.”
Ballots must be postmarked or deposited in official elections office drop boxes by 8 p.m. Tuesday. Wyman advises late voters to use drop boxes as soon as possible to avoid a last-minute rush.
Trump is cheering supporters who swarmed a Joe Biden campaign bus on a Texas highway, an incident that caused the Democrats onboard to cancel the rest of that day's events. "These patriots did nothing wrong," Trump tweeted.