A country ‘off balance:’ Worry and prayers as Washingtonians count down to a presidential election like none other

Jason Vander Kooy, a dairy farmer and Trump supporter, pauses while harvesting grain corn for silage on his 2,000-acre family farm in the Skagit Valley. The farm grows its own feed for its 1,300 dairy cows. (Mike Siegel / The Seattle Times)
Retired Yakima teacher Bruce Whitmore was a 21-year-old college student facing the draft during the 1968 presidential election. He ticks off a seemingly endless list of what was happening then: racism, riots, poverty, assassinations of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Sen. Robert Kennedy after winning the California primary, the Vietnam War.

Part of a family that owned a mortuary in Buckley, a small Pierce County town in the Cascade foothills, Whitmore saw the bodies of classmates coming back from the war in caskets, and he was angry.

“Nobody kind of remembers that now,” said the 73-year-of father of eight.

And yet, on reflection, he said the current moment feels worse, with a presidential election taking place Tuesday in a nation so divided that some fear civil war. Whitmore blames the constant, in-your-face stream of information. “There’s no time to rest, no time to think,” he said.

Across Washington, from the urban Puget Sound region to the farm belt east of the Cascades and north toward the Canadian border, to stretches along the Pacific Coast where many make their living from the sea, Tuesday’s election arrives with a mounting sense of dread, anxiety and glimmers of hope. Many view it as the most important election of their lives. So much is on the line.

—Nina Shapiro
Washington voter turnout in 2020 on pace to set record, elections officials say

King County Elections drop box drivers Diana Antrim, right, and Jules James empty the drop box outside the Kingsgate Library in Kirkland. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times)
Washington is on pace to break its all-time voter turnout record, elections officials say, with ballots pouring in through the mail and drop boxes at an unprecedented pace.

As of Saturday evening, nearly 3.3 million people in the state had returned their ballots — already surpassing the number that had voted by Election Day in 2016.

That put early turnout at 67.6%, and with hundreds of thousands more ballots expected in the coming days, top elections officials predict 2020 turnout will break the previous state record of 84.6%, set in 2008.

“Oh, absolutely,” said Secretary of State Kim Wyman. “I do think we are going to probably be near 90%.”

King County Elections Director Julie Wise agreed — enthusiastically. “After 20 years in this industry, I have never seen anything like this," she said. "I am floating at this point. I am very, very, very excited.”

Ballots must be postmarked or deposited in official elections office drop boxes by 8 p.m. Tuesday. Wyman advises late voters to use drop boxes as soon as possible to avoid a last-minute rush.

—Jim Brunner

How Washington’s senior communities and facilities have navigated the voting process in the face of COVID-19

Residents of retirement community Aljoya Thornton Place take up their regular position at the corner of Fifth Avenue Northeast and Northeast 100th Street on Friday. They’re encouraging people to vote and support the Black Lives Matter movement. (Alan Berner / The Seattle Times)
The 65-and-older population has long been a civically involved group that politicians can count on as consistent voters.

But they're also among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, and the pandemic has necessitated restrictions at retirement communities and other long-term care facilities, including monthslong lockdowns.

Here's how Seattle-area senior communities are navigating the voting process.

—Paige Cornwell

Catch up on election news from over the weekend

Senate Republicans are trying to save their Senate majority, with or without President Donald Trump. It's a final election push against the onslaught of challengers in states once off limits to Democrats but now hotbeds of a potential backlash to President Donald Trump and his allies on Capitol Hill.

"This is not a time to be afraid." As Washingtonians try to keep their balance amid a presidential contest that's become deeply personal, a former Black Panther and Vietnam vet spoke with columnist Naomi Ishisaka about refusing to be immobilized by fear.

Longtime Tacoma leader Lyle Quasim is photographed in Tacoma, with the cityscape seen behind, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (Erika Schultz / The Seattle Times)
If you want to see how Washington is changing politically, don’t look to the races for governor or president — look to the Legislature. Far down the ballots from the big-ticket races, elections are playing out for 26 of the 49 state Senate seats, as well as 98 House seats. This year, a slew of hotly contested races could bring striking changes to a Legislature fated to reckon with the COVID-19 pandemic.

A federal judge in Washington has ordered sweeps of some Michigan and Wisconsin postal facilities for election ballots. The order requires the Postal Service to “make every effort to deliver those ballots by 8:00 PM local time on Election Day as required by Michigan and Wisconsin law, including by using Priority Mail Express and/or other extraordinary measures."

A postal worker wearing gloves and a mask at post office in Flint, Michigan. A federal judge late Friday ordered the U.S. Postal Service to report to the court its daily sweeps of some postal facilities in Michigan and Wisconsin. (Jake May / The Flint Journal / TNS)
Police pepper-sprayed children as young as 3 at a march for voting rights in North Carolina, after insisting that demonstrators move off the street despite a permit authorizing their presence.

Trump is cheering supporters who swarmed a Joe Biden campaign bus on a Texas highway, an incident that caused the Democrats onboard to cancel the rest of that day's events. "These patriots did nothing wrong," Trump tweeted.

An election story that mentions neither Biden nor Trump: Will Portland's embattled mayor hang on? What will we learn about attitudes on guns, affirmative action and more? These are among the hot issues being watched across the nation.

—Seattle Times staff
