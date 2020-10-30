By
Every weekday through Nov. 3, we'll be posting live updates on candidates, voting and other political news in Washington and across the U.S.

Jay Inslee, left, and Loren Culp, right.
For many, this Election Day feels like a pivotal point in U.S. history. How does it stack up with the tumultuous times in our past, and what might lie ahead? We asked seven historians to provide perspective, and the result is a compelling and sometimes chilling read.

The new website was supposed to "make it easier to get out the vote," a Bellingham software developer says, but it met a darker reality when the Washington Secretary of State's Office warned voters against it and alerted Homeland Security. Now the two sides have held a meeting and sort of made up — or at least came to terms with each other.

State Rep. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, says he’s back at home recovering from COVID-19 after being admitted to an intensive care unit Oct. 21. Dent, 70, is facing a challenge from Quincy Democrat Eduardo Castañeda Diaz

Joe Biden's call for a national mask mandate is gaining traction among public health experts, although it would be far from simple. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, is widening his split with top U.S. health officials as he talks about Californians' spaghetti, meat sauce and masks.

Hackers stole $2.3 million from the Wisconsin Republican Party’s account that was being used to help reelect President Donald Trump in the key battleground state, the party’s chairman said. The chairman said that the FBI is investigating.

As worries about post-election unrest grow, Walmart has removed guns and ammo from displays at U.S. stores. The nation’s largest retailer, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, sells firearms in about half of its 4,700 stores.

On a happy note: A pregnant woman didn’t let labor stop her from casting her vote in a scene that left everyone grinning. And here's the heartening tale of how a teen went to great lengths to be first in line with his ballot, because he was determined to "make my voice heard."

For more information about voting, ballot drop boxes, accessible voting and online ballots, contact your county elections office. Ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

For more information on your ballot, in any county, go to: myvote.wa.gov

