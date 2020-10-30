Every weekday through Nov. 3, we’ll be posting live updates on candidates, voting and other political news in Washington and across the U.S.
What to know in Washington:
- Your ballot is due by Nov. 3. For information about what’s on it, visit our voter guide and The Seattle Times editorial board’s endorsements.
- You can return your ballot via mail or a drop box in your area. Here’s how to see whether it reached its destination, and here’s a peek inside the counting process in King County.
- It’s too late to register online or by mail, but would-be voters can still register in person until 8 p.m. Nov. 3.
- As of Wednesday evening, nearly 2.8 million ballots have been returned in Washington, representing 56.7% of the state’s registered voters.
- Washington voters should be on the lookout for misinformation, the secretary of state said Monday. Here’s how to report emails and social media posts that look hinky.
What to know across the U.S.:
- Here’s a comparison of where Donald Trump and Joe Biden stand on hot issues.
- We might not know who the next president is until days or weeks after Election Day. Each state has different rules on when it can start counting ballots, meaning we could see wild shifts before the outcome is clear.
- This election will determine the makeup of Congress. Democrats seem to have a good chance at winning a Senate majority, and their control of the House is not in serious doubt.
Live Updates:
