The candidates vying to represent Washington's 36th Legislative District are really similar. Here's where they differ.

Sarah Reyneveld, left, and Liz Berry are both Democrats vying for the 36th Legislative District seat. (Courtesy of the campaigns)

Voters in Seattle’s Queen Anne, Magnolia and Ballard neighborhoods are going to elect a Democrat to replace Washington state Rep. Gael Tarleton, who vacated her 36th Legislative District seat to run for secretary of state. They’re going to pick a working parent who supports a tax on capital gains, a clean fuel standard, an assault weapons ban and affordable child care.

The question is: Which one?

Liz Berry and Sarah Reyneveld agree on most issues and even once belonged to the same book club. But there are some differences in experience, priorities and policies.

—Daniel Beekman
Catch up on the past 24 hours

Ballots are ready to be sorted at the King County Elections office Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Renton. Election officials there said 280,000 county ballots had already been returned, nearly 20% of the total sent to voters in the county. Washington is one of five states, along with Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon and Utah, that conduct elections entirely by mail. (Elaine Thompson / The Associated Press)

King County will open six new voting centers Saturday to try to serve voters before and on Election Day. You can register, drop off your ballot or get a replacement ballot there.

Democrats won two big Supreme Court victories involving voting deadlines in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and North Carolina yesterday. With hundreds of lawsuits flying, this is already the most litigious presidential election in memory.

The fatal shooting of another Black man by police has brought the fraught issues of policing and racism back to the fore of the presidential election. After Walter Wallace Jr.'s shooting in the key election state of Pennsylvania, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are both talking about some of the same issues that roiled cities earlier this year.

After a video of voters dancing for joy went viral, its very energetic star is talking about how "they can't break us down." In Seattle, too, musicians are lifting their voices and instruments to boost voter turnout in the "most important election of our lifetime" — no surprise, as activism and civic engagement are deeply ingrained in Seattle music culture.

Masked and marching, trumpeter Ahamefule Oluo and the Big World Breaks band head to the Garfield Community Center as part of the Oct. 24 “March to the Ballot Box,” which was also a memorial event for community organizer Rahwa Habte. Habte, who died in September, was Oluo’s friend, so the march is both personal and political for him. He’s able to play with an opening in his mask. (Alan Berner / The Seattle Times)
Masked and marching, trumpeter Ahamefule Oluo and the Big World Breaks band head to the Garfield Community Center as part of the Oct. 24 “March to the Ballot Box,” which was also a memorial event for community organizer Rahwa Habte. Habte, who died in September, was Oluo’s friend, so the march is both personal and political for him. He’s able to play with an opening in his mask. (Alan Berner / The Seattle Times)

The Spokesman-Review, the daily newspaper in Spokane, will no longer publish endorsements or unsigned editorials. The decision from one of Washington’s largest papers comes after an editorial published over the weekend calling President Donald Trump a "wretched human being" but endorsing him for re-election anyway. The endorsement was attributed to the newspaper’s editorial board, which is one person: publisher Stacey Cowles.

“Unfair, deceptive, and abusive practices” by tech giants Google and Facebook have suffocated local news outlets, contributing to a critical deficit of trustworthy local journalism. That's according to a new minority report from the Senate Commerce Committee released by ranking member Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.

A former Trump administration official who penned a scathing anti-Trump op-ed and book under the pen name “Anonymous” made his identity public Wednesday, tweeting: “Donald Trump is a man without character. It’s why I wrote ‘A Warning’ … and it’s why me & my colleagues have spoken out against him (in our own names) for months. It’s time for everyone to step out of the shadows.”

