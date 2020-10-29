Every weekday through Nov. 3, we’ll be posting live updates on candidates, voting and other political news in Washington and across the U.S.

What to know in Washington:

What to know across the U.S.:

We might not know who the next president is until days or weeks after Election Day. Each state has different rules on when it can start counting ballots, meaning we could see wild shifts before the outcome is clear.

This election will determine the makeup of Congress. Democrats seem to have a good chance at winning a Senate majority, and their control of the House is not in serious doubt.

