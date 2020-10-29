Every weekday through Nov. 3, we’ll be posting live updates on candidates, voting and other political news in Washington and across the U.S.
What to know in Washington:
- Your ballot is due by Nov. 3. Find help filling it out in our voter guide and The Seattle Times editorial board’s endorsements. When you’re done, here’s where to find a drop box in your area and how to see whether your ballot reached its destination.
- It’s too late to register online or by mail, but would-be voters can still register in person until 8 p.m. Nov. 3. Here’s how to get it done.
- As of Tuesday evening, 52.6% of Washington’s registered voters had submitted ballots — nearly 2.6 million people.
- Washington voters should be on the lookout for misinformation, the secretary of state said Monday as she touted safeguards. Here’s how to report emails and social media posts that look hinky.
What to know across the U.S.:
- We might not know who the next president is until days or weeks after Election Day. Each state has different rules on when it can start counting ballots, meaning we could see wild shifts before the outcome is clear.
- This election will determine the makeup of Congress. Democrats seem to have a good chance at winning a Senate majority, and their control of the House is not in serious doubt.
Live Updates:
Advertising