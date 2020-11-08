Democrat Joe Biden has won Pennsylvania, surpassing the 270 electoral vote threshold to take the White House and become the 46th president of the United States, The Associated Press reported Saturday.

Biden’s victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes.

Kamala Harris will become the first Black woman and the first South Asian person elected vice president of the U.S.

We’re posting live updates on the results and related news in Washington and across the U.S.

What to know in Washington:

In Washington, vote counting continues for days. Here’s how to see whether your ballot was accepted, a behind-the-scenes look inside the counting process in King County, and an explanation of how we declare winners.

