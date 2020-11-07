Democrat Joe Biden has won Pennsylvania, surpassing the 270 electoral vote threshold to take the White House and become the 46th president of the United States, The Associated Press reports.
Biden’s victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes.
We’re posting live updates on the results and related news in Washington and across the U.S.
You can see how Election Day unfolded here.
What to know in Washington:
In Washington, vote counting continues for days. Here’s how to see whether your ballot was accepted, a behind-the-scenes look inside the counting process in King County, and an explanation of how we declare winners.
Live Updates:
Trump defied gravity; now falls back to earth, future TBD
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump, who defied political gravity with his extraordinary rise from reality star and businessman to the presidency, has fallen back to earth.
In the end, his flurry of raucous rallies, an unprecedented turnout operation and sheer force of will could not overcome the reality of his enduring unpopularity and a raging pandemic that has killed more than 236,000 people in the U.S. and thrown millions out of work.
Yet Trump’s acerbic brand of politics — his Twitter taunts, his vindictive drive to punish enemies, his go-it-alone approach to the world — made its mark across the far reaches of the government and beyond. And his better-than-expected election performance against Democrat Joe Biden suggests his impact is likely to resonate for generations in politics, governing and policy, even in defeat.
It remains to be seen what Trump intends to do after his term ends on Jan. 20. Retreat to the golf course? Launch his own television network? Lay the groundwork to run again? And how fiercely will he try to contest his fate?
“I would absolutely expect the president to stay involved in politics. I would absolutely put him on the short list of people who are likely to run in 2024,” Trump’s former chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, said in an online interview with the Institute of International & European Affairs. “He doesn’t like losing.”
On Seattle's Capitol Hill, residents react to Biden's win
Fireworks and hooting could be heard on Capitol Hill shortly after the networks declared Biden the winner.
A group of neighbors gathered outside their building near 12th Avenue and Republican Street to celebrate and drink champagne shortly before 9 a.m.
“So happy,” said Randi Hutchins, 33, a teacher. “At 8:30 our entire building started messaging and now we’re out here drinking champagne.”
A Seattle police car pulled up in the midst of their celebration to ask if they had heard any fireworks or gunshots. The intersection nearby still smelled of firecrackers that had been set when the news networks confirmed Biden as president.
“I’m super happy about it, but it’s saddening how close it was,” said Zula Battulga, 27, walking her 11-week-old puppy on Capitol Hill. “I’m very happy to have a female vice president.”
Harris becomes first Black woman, South Asian elected VP
Kamala Harris made history Saturday as the first Black woman elected as vice president of the United States, shattering barriers that have kept men — almost all of them white — entrenched at the highest levels of American politics for more than two centuries.
The 56-year-old California senator, also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, represents the multiculturalism that defines America but is largely absent from Washington’s power centers. Her Black identity has allowed her to speak in personal terms in a year of reckoning over police brutality and systemic racism. As the highest-ranking woman ever elected in American government, her victory gives hope to women who were devastated by Hillary Clinton’s defeat four years ago.
Harris has been a rising star in Democratic politics for much of the last two decades, serving as San Francisco’s district attorney and California’s attorney general before becoming a U.S. senator. After Harris ended her own 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, Joe Biden tapped her as his running mate. They will be sworn in as president and vice president on Jan. 20.
Biden’s running mate selection carried added significance because he will be the oldest president ever inaugurated, at 78, and hasn’t committed to seeking a second term in 2024.
EXPLAINER: Why AP called Pennsylvania for Biden
Four years ago, President Donald Trump breached the Democrats’ “blue wall,” narrowly winning Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — a trio of Great Lakes states that had long served as a bulwark against Republican presidential candidates.
On Saturday, Democrat Joe Biden captured it back — and also won the presidency — after The Associated Press declared the former vice president the winner of his native Pennsylvania at 11:25 a.m. EST.
The AP called the race for Biden, who held a 30,952-vote lead after it determined that the remaining ballots left to be counted would not allow Trump to catch up. The news agency has already declared Biden the winner in both Michigan and Wisconsin.
Under Pennsylvania law, a recount is automatic when the margin between two candidates in a statewide race is less than 0.5 percentage points. Biden’s lead over Trump was on track to stay outside of that margin as final votes are counted.
Over coming days, as local elections officials tabulated more ballots, Trump’s lead dropped sharply, with Biden winning roughly 75 percent of the mail-in vote between Wednesday and Friday, according to an analysis by the AP.
Another reason the late-breaking mail vote broke Biden’s way: Under state law, elections officials are not allowed to process mail-in ballots until Election Day.
Biden, who was born in Scranton, claims favorite-son status in the state and has long played up the idea that he was Pennsylvania’s “third senator” during his decades representing neighboring Delaware. He’s also campaigned extensively in the state from his home in Delaware.
Biden wins presidency
Joe Biden is projected to defeat Donald Trump in the race for U.S. president. Biden won Pennsylvania, giving him enough electoral votes to claim victory.
Pennsylvania’s trickle of votes freezes TV networks on presidential race call
Democrat Joe Biden continues to grow his vote advantage over President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, which could decide the presidential race, but a winner has yet to be called as counties laboriously count ballots.
The decision desks at The Associated Press and television networks call races in states when they’re confident the vote advantage of the leading candidate can’t be overcome, and they don’t want to get it wrong — especially when that call will determine the next president and the incumbent is hurling unsupported charges of massive fraud.
“This particular year, there are just so many curve balls that have been thrown our way that we really are taking a little bit more time to make sure that we understand exactly what we’re seeing and analyzing it,” said John Lapinski, who manages calls in the presidential race for NBC News.
Trump campaign plans news conference in Philadelphia
President Donald Trump's campaign team will hold a news conference at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time in Philadelphia.
Trump tweeted that a "big press conference" was planned at Four Seasons Total Landscaping. Meanwhile, the Four Seasons hotel clarified on Twitter that the conference wouldn't be held at its Philadelphia venue.
Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo
WILMINGTON, Del. — Joe Biden’s transition team isn’t waiting for a verdict in the presidential race before getting to work.
As officials continue to count ballots in several undecided states, longtime Biden aide Ted Kaufman is leading efforts to ensure the former vice president can begin building out a government in anticipation of a victory.
Kaufman is a former senator from Delaware who was appointed to fill the seat vacated when Biden was elected vice president. He also worked on Barack Obama’s transition team in 2008, and helped write legislation formalizing the presidential transition process.
Biden first asked Kaufman to start work on a just-in-case transition in April, shortly after the former vice president locked up the presidential nomination at the conclusion of a once-crowded Democratic primary. Now, each day after the election that goes by without a declared winner is one day fewer to formally begin preparing to take over the White House.
The transition can be a frenzied process even under normal circumstances.
Incendiary texts traced to outfit run by top Trump aide
BOSTON — A texting company run by one of President Donald Trump’s top campaign officials sent out thousands of targeted, anonymous text messages urging supporters to rally where votes were being counted in Philadelphia on Thursday, falsely claiming Democrats were trying to steal the presidential election.
The messages directed Trump fans to converge at a downtown intersection where hundreds of protesters from the opposing candidates’ camps faced off Thursday afternoon. Pennsylvania is a crucial battleground state where former Vice President Joe Biden’s jumped ahead Friday and in a televised address later predicted a victory that would give him the presidency.
“This kind of message is playing with fire, and we are very lucky that it does not seem to have driven more conflict,” said John Scott-Railton, senior researcher at the University of Toronto’s online watchdog Citizen Lab. Scott-Railton helped track down the source.
Biden edges closer to win as Pennsylvania focus intensifies
WASHINGTON — Democrat Joe Biden edged ever closer Saturday to a victory over President Donald Trump as the long, exacting work of counting votes extended into a fourth day after the election.
The delay in producing a verdict could be attributed to high turnout, a massive number of mail-in ballots and slim margins between the candidates. Biden held leads in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia, putting him in a stronger position to capture the 270 Electoral College votes needed to take the White House.
There was intense focus on Pennsylvania, where Biden led Trump by more than 28,000 votes, and Nevada, where Biden was up by about 22,000. The prolonged wait added to the anxiety of a nation facing historic challenges, including the surging coronavirus pandemic and deep political polarization.
When Biden addressed the nation Friday night near his home in Wilmington, Delaware, he acknowledged the sluggish pace of the count “can be numbing.” But he added: “Never forget the tallies aren’t just numbers: They represent votes and voters.”
He expressed confidence that victory ultimately would be his. “The numbers tell us a clear and convincing story: We’re going to win this race,” the former vice president said.
Americans Lost 138 Million Hours of Sleep on Election Night
Election night was the low point of the year when it comes to sleep.
According to data compiled through a health-tracking device designed in Finland, Americans lost a total of 138 million hours of sleep on election night.
The Oura ring, which as the name suggests is worn on a user’s finger, also tracked faster heart rates as U.S. users reported more stress and anxiety than normal, according to a blog post by the company. It said the average number of hours slept fell to 6 1/2 — a record low for the year — from the usual 7 hours. By Wednesday night, sleep patterns had returned to normal, it said.
Most Read Local Stories
- Election 2020 updates, November 6: Latest results and news in races for president, others across Washington state and the nation
- Election 2020: Results for Washington state and national races
- Icy wind from Canada hits Seattle area this weekend
- Coronavirus daily news updates, November 6: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
- After latest pedestrian death, worries persist about traffic safety on Aurora Avenue
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.