Voting has ended, but votes cast on or before Election Day are still being counted. We’re posting live updates on the results and related news in Washington and across the U.S.
Updates from yesterday can be found here, and you can see how Election Day unfolded here.
What to know in Washington:
- In Washington, vote counting continues for days. Here’s how to see whether your ballot was accepted, a behind-the-scenes look inside the counting process in King County, and an explanation of how we declare winners.
What to know across the U.S.:
- The presidential candidates need 270 electoral college votes to claim victory. Several key states have been close as votes continue to be counted.
Live Updates:
Twitter bans Steve Bannon for video suggesting violence against Fauci, FBI Director Wray
If President Donald Trump wins reelection, former chief strategist Steve Bannon said in a video posted Thursday that he should quickly eliminate Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-disease expert, and FBI Director Christopher Wray — by means of medieval execution.
“I’d actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England. I’d put the heads on pikes,” Bannon said during a live taping of his online show, “War Room: Pandemic.”
Twitter permanently suspended Bannon’s @WarRoomPandemic account on Thursday after he posted the clip, a spokeswoman told The Washington Post, citing the service’s prohibition on “the glorification of violence.” The move makes Bannon one of the most high-profile political figures to be banned.
Facebook, YouTube and Spotify also removed video clips and audio from the episode.
FACT CHECK: Trump fabricates election corruption
WASHINGTON — Citing “horror stories,” President Donald Trump unleashed a torrent of fabricated accusations Thursday in an audacious attempt to undermine the legitimacy of the U.S. election.
Standing behind the presidential seal, Trump used a White House setting symbolizing the power of his office to assail an election he portrayed as rife with fraud and corruption. One allegation after another had no basis in fact, such as his accusation that election officials in Pennsylvania and Detroit tried to ban election observers from polling stations.
Here's a look at his remarks, coming as Democrat Joe Biden made progress toward the electoral votes needed to claim the presidency.
Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia
WASHINGTON — Democrat Joe Biden overtook President Donald Trump in the vote count in Pennsylvania and Georgia Friday morning, closing in on a presidency that hinges on the outcome of tight contests in key battleground states.
Both states remained too early to call with votes still being counted. Neither candidate has reached the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, though Biden has the advantage after eclipsing Trump in Wisconsin and Michigan, two crucial Midwestern battleground states. Biden leads Trump by nearly 6,000 votes in Pennsylvania and just over 1,000 in Georgia.
Trump’s lead in Pennsylvania dwindled after Election Day when state officials began processing mail-in ballots, a form of voting that has skewed heavily in Biden’s favor. Trump has spent months claiming — without proof — that voting by mail would lead to widespread voter fraud.
Trump must win Pennsylvania to have a shot at reelection. Biden now holds a nearly 6,000-vote advantage there. If there is less than a half percentage point difference between Biden’s and Trump’s final vote totals in Pennsylvania, state law dictates that a recount must be held.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
The presidency hinges on tight contests in crucial states. More results are expected this morning and will appear here. While we're waiting, see the status of those key states. Trump is promising "a lot of litigation," but he might have to persuade the Supreme Court to set aside votes in two or more states to keep his job.
After President Donald Trump unleashed a torrent of fabricated accusations yesterday in an attempt to undermine the election's legitimacy, fact-checkers are setting the record straight. Major TV networks cut away from Trump as he spoke and sharply criticized his words. Some GOP lawmakers raised their voices, too, calling Trump's comments "insane" and "dangerous." Former Washington state Attorney General Rob McKenna said GOP politicians should stand up to the rhetoric: "It's appalling and it's contrary to the rule of law," McKenna said in an interview, referring to Trump's tweets and speeches demanding a halt to vote counts in states where later ballots are trending for Biden.
Facebook has banned a "STOP THE STEAL" group that Trump allies were using to organize protests against vote counting. As some of the commentary in the group veered into planning for armed conflict, the company said it was trying to "protect the integrity of the vote."
More than 150,000 ballots were caught in U.S. Postal Service processing facilities and not delivered by Election Day, including more than 12,000 in key swing states, the agency says.
Police detained two men last night after receiving a tip that a Hummer carrying several people with AR-15 rifles was heading to a Philadelphia vote-counting location.
Twin Senate runoffs in Georgia could shape a Biden presidency, with control of the chamber at stake. If both races go into round 2, expect a campaign on an almost national scale in January, with tens of millions of dollars spent by both sides.
How did the polls go sideways yet again? The underestimation of Trump’s support in many places left Democrats "operating in a reality that wasn’t reality." This raises new questions about the widely held belief that campaigns can divine public opinion before the votes are counted, if they throw enough money and talent at the effort.
City leaders in Republic, Ferry County, say Loren Culp was well aware his position as police chief — and sole police officer in town — was on the chopping block this year as he took leave to run for governor. Culp had complained in a Facebook live video this week that the town had eliminated his job without "even a letter or a thank you" and urged his supporters to contact the city to object.
Most Read Local Stories
- Election 2020: Results for Washington state and national races
- Election 2020 updates, November 5: Latest results and news in races for president, others across Washington state and the nation
- Washington Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp loses police chief job
- Coronavirus daily news updates, November 5: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
- Washington sets record for daily coronavirus cases