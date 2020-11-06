Voting has ended, but votes cast on or before Election Day are still being counted. We’re posting live updates on the results and related news in Washington and across the U.S.

Updates from yesterday can be found here, and you can see how Election Day unfolded here.

What to know in Washington:

In Washington, vote counting continues for days. Here’s how to see whether your ballot was accepted, a behind-the-scenes look inside the counting process in King County, and an explanation of how we declare winners.

What to know across the U.S.:

The presidential candidates need 270 electoral college votes to claim victory. Several key states have been close as votes continue to be counted.

