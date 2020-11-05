Voting has ended, but votes cast on or before Election Day are still being counted. We’re posting live updates on
the results and related news in Washington and across the U.S.
Updates from yesterday can be found
here, and you can see how Election Day unfolded here. What to know in Washington: What to know across the U.S.:
Live Updates:
6:00 am Catch up on the past 24 hours
Joe Biden is one swing state away from becoming president as counting continues today, and he's already received the most votes in history. Here's the status of the states still in play. President Donald Trump is mounting legal challenges in four states, but his road to the Supreme Court won't be as fast as he'd like. If Biden comes out of all of this on top, his goals will likely hit massive political gridlock. Meanwhile, a jittery and bitterly divided America is bracing for rocky days to come.
Travonna Thompson-Wiley, with Black Action Coalition, speaks at the ‘Count Every Vote – Protect Every Person’ rally and march in Seattle’s Occidental Park on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. “Now is the new normal, and we want Black liberation, and also we want Native Sovereignty,” says Thompson-Wiley. A coalition of groups organized the event, which drew hundreds of people. The coalition demanded that every vote be counted and that there be orderly transition of power. They also called for the elimination the electoral college, defunding the police, eradicating ICE/CBP and investing in Black communities. (Erika Schultz / The Seattle Times)
A rally drew hundreds of people to Occidental Park last night. It was one of several Seattle demonstrations where voters expressed stress about the presidential contest mixed with calls for change far beyond a win by Joe Biden. Protests are sweeping through U.S. cities, with Biden backers focused on "not allowing Donald Trump to steal this election" and Trump supporters converging on vote centers in key states.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp has lost his police job in addition to losing Washington's gubernatorial election. The Republic City Council defunded its one-person police department, he bitterly revealed yesterday.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday the election results give him a mandate to continue with a public-health-based approach to tamping down the COVID-19 outbreak. Washington state confirmed a record one-day count of 1,469 new coronavirus infections Wednesday, as the nation topped 100,000 cases in a day for the first time. Inslee said he would make more remarks Thursday on the pandemic.
Gov. Jay Inslee thanks the voters of Washington state after winning his third term on Tuesday. (Steve Bloom / The Associated Press)
Democrat Marilyn Strickland has won the U.S. House seat in Washington’s 10th District. Here's the latest on the state's other congressional races. In the Senate, Democrats face increasingly long odds as control of that chamber hangs in the balance.
Secretary of State Kim Wyman is set to win her third term, but Washington's only other statewide elected Republican has not fared as well in the newest returns.
After voters in Oregon passed a landmark measure making it the first state to decriminalize possession of small amounts of drugs including heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, Washington could be next. Rhode Island voters have changed the state's name.
—Seattle Times staff
Seattle Times staff & news services