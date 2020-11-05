How teachers are helping kids understand this election
It’s hard to focus on tests in AP Spanish and AP U.S. History when the presidency hangs in balance, when you’re learning from your bedroom, when the outcome of this election will surely shape your young life.
Four years ago, when Donald Trump was elected, teachers in Washington and across the country were first responders to students’ concerns and fears, as well as their elation — moderating real-time political debates that could suddenly become charged with racism and xenophobia.
Now, the job is even harder: Educators must teach the complicated facts of a nail-biter election, where realities are constantly changing. At the same time, due to the COVID-19 closures, they have to engage their students from a distance — often without even seeing their faces. Many teachers have fewer minutes of live instruction with students than they would in a classroom setting, giving them less time for open-ended discussions.
For some Seattle-area teachers, who find themselves serving as first responders and fact-checkers, careful preparation is paying off as they talk "not just about the election results but about the country we’re in today."
