Voting has ended, but votes cast on or before Election Day are still being counted. We’re posting live updates on the results and related news in Washington and across the U.S.

Updates from yesterday can be found here, and you can see how Election Day unfolded here.

What to know in Washington:

What to know across the U.S.:

Live Updates:

How teachers are helping kids understand this election

It’s hard to focus on tests in AP Spanish and AP U.S. History when the presidency hangs in balance, when you’re learning from your bedroom, when the outcome of this election will surely shape your young life.

Four years ago, when Donald Trump was elected, teachers in Washington and across the country were first responders to students’ concerns and fears, as well as their elation — moderating real-time political debates that could suddenly become charged with racism and xenophobia.

Now, the job is even harder: Educators must teach the complicated facts of a nail-biter election, where realities are constantly changing. At the same time, due to the COVID-19 closures, they have to engage their students from a distance — often without even seeing their faces. Many teachers have fewer minutes of live instruction with students than they would in a classroom setting, giving them less time for open-ended discussions.

For some Seattle-area teachers, who find themselves serving as first responders and fact-checkers, careful preparation is paying off as they talk "not just about the election results but about the country we’re in today."

Read the full story here.

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Joe Biden is one swing state away from becoming president as counting continues today, and he's already received the most votes in history. Here's the status of the states still in play. President Donald Trump is mounting legal challenges in four states, but his road to the Supreme Court won't be as fast as he'd like. If Biden comes out of all of this on top, his goals will likely hit massive political gridlock. Meanwhile, a jittery and bitterly divided America is bracing for rocky days to come.

A rally drew hundreds of people to Occidental Park last night. It was one of several Seattle demonstrations where voters expressed stress about the presidential contest mixed with calls for change far beyond a win by Joe Biden. Protests are sweeping through U.S. cities, with Biden backers focused on "not allowing Donald Trump to steal this election" and Trump supporters converging on vote centers in key states.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp has lost his police job in addition to losing Washington's gubernatorial election. The Republic City Council defunded its one-person police department, he bitterly revealed yesterday.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday the election results give him a mandate to continue with a public-health-based approach to tamping down the COVID-19 outbreak. Washington state confirmed a record one-day count of 1,469 new coronavirus infections Wednesday, as the nation topped 100,000 cases in a day for the first time. Inslee said he would make more remarks Thursday on the pandemic.

Gov. Jay Inslee thanks the voters of Washington state after winning his third term on Tuesday. (Steve Bloom / The Associated Press)
Democrat Marilyn Strickland has won the U.S. House seat in Washington’s 10th District. Here's the latest on the state's other congressional races. In the Senate, Democrats face increasingly long odds as control of that chamber hangs in the balance.

Secretary of State Kim Wyman is set to win her third term, but Washington's only other statewide elected Republican has not fared as well in the newest returns.

After voters in Oregon passed a landmark measure making it the first state to decriminalize possession of small amounts of drugs including heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, Washington could be next.

Rhode Island voters have changed the state's name.

—Seattle Times staff
Seattle Times staff & news services

