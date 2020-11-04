It’s the day after Election Day. Voting has ended. But votes are still being counted.
We’re posting live updates on candidates, voting and results in Washington and across the U.S. National results have been rolling in since Tuesday afternoon, when polls began to close on the East Coast, and Washington state’s initial results arrived Tuesday evening.
Here’s how Election Day unfolded in Washington state.
What to know in Washington:
- Here’s how to see whether your ballot was accepted, and here’s a peek inside the counting process in King County.
- In Washington, vote counting continues for days. Here’s what to expect, along with a behind-the-scenes look at how we declare winners.
What to know across the U.S.:
- The Associated Press is not calling the presidential race yet because neither candidate has secured the 270 electoral college votes needed to claim victory.
- We knew this year’s count could take longer than usual. But in fact, we have never had final results on Election Day.
