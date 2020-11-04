By
 

It’s the day after Election Day. Voting has ended. But votes are still being counted.

We’re posting live updates on candidates, voting and results in Washington and across the U.S. National results have been rolling in since Tuesday afternoon, when polls began to close on the East Coast, and Washington state’s initial results arrived Tuesday evening.

Here’s how Election Day unfolded in Washington state.

What to know in Washington:

What to know across the U.S.:

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Joe Biden and Donald Trump
Fierce battles are still unfolding in crucial states, and neither Trump nor Joe Biden last night had the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency. Trump, in an early morning appearance today at the White House, made premature claims of victories in several key states and said he would take the election to the Supreme Court.

In Washington, women rejected Trump in big numbers, columnist Danny Westneat writes.

The battle for control of the U.S. Senate is close, while the House is expected to remain in Democrats' hands. In Washington's 10th District, Marilyn Strickland leads Beth Doglio; here's how the other congressional races are shaking out.

An anxious Seattle is agonizing and struggling to stay patient. Demonstrators took to the streets last night. Here's a glance at last night's returns, with ballots still to be counted.

Gov. Jay Inslee thanks the voters of Washington state after winning his third term, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Olympia Wash. (Steve Bloom/The Olympian via AP)
Gov. Jay Inslee has been re-elected to a third term, saying, "I haven't been this excited since I first operated a bulldozer."

Where things stand with other local races:

And local ballot measures:

—Seattle Times staff
Seattle Times staff & news services

