It’s the day after Election Day. Voting has ended. But votes are still being counted.

We’re posting live updates on candidates, voting and results in Washington and across the U.S. National results have been rolling in since Tuesday afternoon, when polls began to close on the East Coast, and Washington state’s initial results arrived Tuesday evening.

Here’s how Election Day unfolded in Washington state.

What to know in Washington:

What to know across the U.S.:

Advertising