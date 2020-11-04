By
 

It’s the day after Election Day. Voting has ended. But votes are still being counted.

We’re posting live updates on candidates, voting and results in Washington and across the U.S. National results have been rolling in since Tuesday afternoon, when polls began to close on the East Coast, and Washington state’s initial results arrived Tuesday evening.

Here’s how Election Day unfolded in Washington state.

What to know in Washington:

What to know across the U.S.:

Live Updates:

Either presidential candidate could still win. Here are their possible paths to victory.

Japanese and U.S. flags are placed in front of a TV monitor showing a news program broadcasting live on the U.S. presidential election between President Donald Trump, right, and former Vice President Joe Biden, left, at a foreign exchange dealing company Wednesday in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Joe Biden started election night with many paths to 270 electoral votes, but by Wednesday morning President Donald Trump had won Florida, Ohio and Texas and was within striking distance of winning North Carolina.

That left a diminished but still significant number of ways by which Biden could prevail, mostly clustered around recapturing Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, the once-reliable “blue wall” states that Trump toppled four years ago.

Here are the top scenarios remaining for Biden or Trump to win the 2020 election.

—The New York Times
World waits nervously, impatiently for U.S. vote count

A man watches a TV screen at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, showing the images of U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden during a news program about the U.S. presidential election on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
From Ford Model T cars that popped off the assembly line in just 90 minutes to 60-second service for burgers, the United States has had a major hand in making the world a frenetic and impatient place, primed and hungry for instant gratification.

So waking up to the news Wednesday that the winner of the U.S. election might not be known for hours, days or longer — pundits filled global airwaves with their best bets — was jarring for a planet weaned on that most American of exports: speed.

In the absence of an immediate winner between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden, the guessing game of trying to figure out which of them would end up in the White House, and how, quickly turned global. Government leaders scrambled to digest the delay and ordinary people swapped views, hopes and fears on feeds and phones.

Read the full story here.

—The Associated Press

Oregon decriminalizes heroin and cocaine, as 4 other states legalize recreational pot

A truck drives past a sign supporting a ballot measure that would legalize controlled, therapeutic use of psilocybin mushrooms last month in Salem, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)
Oregon voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly passed a measure to decriminalize the possession of street drugs, becoming the first state to embrace a plan billed as a way to drastically narrow drug arrests.

The result was one of many noteworthy wins for advocates seeking to change drug laws. Oregon also legalized psychedelic mushrooms, which were decriminalized in Washington D.C. as well. New Jersey, Arizona, Montana and South Dakota each voted to legalize recreational marijuana, joining 11 other states, plus D.C., which have already done so, and Mississippi legalized it for medical use.

The passage of Oregon’s Measure 110 means the state’s residents will no longer face arrests or prison sentences for carrying small amounts of drugs like cocaine, heroin, oxycontin and methamphetamine. The measure, which passed by almost 60%, also lays out a groundwork for addicts to receive treatment as opposed to jail time.

Read the full story here.

—The Washington Post

Trump seeks to stop ‘all voting,’ but only counting remains

Marian Collin Franco, 20, helps collect provisional ballots at the Erie County Courthouse on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Erie, Pa. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he’ll take the presidential election to the Supreme Court, but it’s unclear what he means in a country in which vote tabulations routinely continue beyond Election Day, and states largely set the rules for when the count has to end.

“We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court — we want all voting to stop,” Trump said early Wednesday.

But the voting is over. It’s only counting that is taking place across the nation. No state will count absentee votes that are postmarked after Election Day.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden’s campaign called Trump’s statement “outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect.”

Read the full story here.

—The Associated Press
Catch up on the past 24 hours

Joe Biden and Donald Trump
Fierce battles are still unfolding in crucial states, and neither Trump nor Joe Biden last night had the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency. Trump, in an early morning appearance today at the White House, made premature claims of victories in several key states and said he would take the election to the Supreme Court.

In Washington, women rejected Trump in big numbers, columnist Danny Westneat writes.

The battle for control of the U.S. Senate is close, while the House is expected to remain in Democrats' hands. In Washington's 10th District, Marilyn Strickland leads Beth Doglio; here's how the other congressional races are shaking out.

An anxious Seattle is agonizing and struggling to stay patient. Here's a glance at last night's returns, with ballots still to be counted.

Demonstrators returned to Seattle streets, with larger crowds spurred by the momentum of election night but still focused on demands that they’ve called for all summer: racial justice and an end to police brutality. Meanwhile, scattered protests took place across the country — including near the White House — but there were no signs of serious violence or widespread unrest.

Gov. Jay Inslee thanks the voters of Washington state after winning his third term, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Olympia Wash. (Steve Bloom/The Olympian via AP)
Gov. Jay Inslee has been re-elected to a third term, saying, "I haven't been this excited since I first operated a bulldozer."

Where things stand with other local races:

And local ballot measures:

—Seattle Times staff
Seattle Times staff & news services

