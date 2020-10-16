Washington governor

The race: Gov. Jay Inslee, the two-term incumbent Democrat seeking a third term, is facing Loren Culp, the police chief of Republic, Ferry County.

Inslee, a former congressman, is running on his and other lawmakers’ accomplishments in recent years, such as laws providing paid-family leave and long-term care benefits, and a court-ordered K-12 school-funding plan that ultimately resulted in raises for many teachers. The governor last year made a longshot bid for the Democratic presidential nomination with a focus on climate change, and has touted legislation passed in Olympia on that front, including a law that will eliminate fossil fuels from Washington’s power grid by 2045. Inslee broadly supports changes to law enforcement and officer accountability in the wake of protests over racism in policing.

But much of the campaign revolves around Inslee’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor implemented one of the nation’s strictest stay-home orders and has since been cautious in gradually restarting social activities and reopening businesses.

Culp, who rose to prominence in conservative circles by refusing to enforce a 2018 voter-approved gun-control initiative, is taking a similarly defiant position with regard to Inslee’s emergency COVID-19 orders, which have restricted businesses and gatherings and have required masks to slow the spread of the virus. Emphasizing personal liberty, Culp has downplayed the pandemic and held a constant stream of rallies with crowds not wearing masks or practicing social distancing. Culp says that as governor he would end the COVID-19 mandates, allowing businesses and schools to reopen if they choose. Culp doesn’t believe systemic racism is a problem in policing or the U.S., and has said he’d crack down on anti-police protests in Seattle. He would also freeze state spending and opposes tax increases to fill an estimated $4 billion budget shortfall.

Key endorsements: Culp has been endorsed by Republican organizations and by GOP primary rivals including initiative sponsor Tim Eyman and state Sen. Phil Fortunato, as well as by the National Rifle Association and conservative activists including rock musician Ted Nugent and David Clarke Jr., the former sheriff of Milwaukee County, Wisconsin. Inslee has the backing of Democratic groups and lawmakers, Washington Conservation Voters, the Alliance for Gun Responsibility, Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawaii, and former President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden.

Fundraising: Culp has raised about $2.4 million as of Oct. 15, with the vast bulk – more than $2.1 million – coming from individual contributors. Inslee has raised $7.3 million, with about $1.9 million of that coming from various Democratic Party groups.