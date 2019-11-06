Voters in Seattle and Washington state had a long ballot in front of them in this year’s election. Affirmative action, car-tab fees that fund transportation projects, all seven Seattle City Council district seats … It was a lot to keep track of.
The election felt somewhat like taking the temperature of our changing political climate. But then, at the end of the night, it seemed Seattle voters were mostly uninterested in significant change, Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat writes.
Nationally, eyes were on key races in swing states and Republican strongholds as all sides looked for clues to what could happen in next year’s 2020 presidential election. In Kentucky, a Democrat leads a close race for governor against a Republican incumbent backed by President Donald Trump. Democrats will have control of Virginia’s government for the first time in 26 years after flipping both houses of the Legislature. And a cyclist who lost her job over an obscene gesture she made toward Trump’s motorcade won a county seat representing the president’s golf club.
In case you weren’t glued to a screen watching the local results take shape Tuesday night — or if you woke up wondering just what it all means — here’s what we know after the initial vote count. (Results will be updated late Wednesday afternoon after another day of ballot counting.)
- Car tabs: Perennial initiative filer Tim Eyman gave a “victory speech” 15 minutes before the ballot deadline Tuesday night. Initial results showed voters favoring his $30 car-tab measure. If Initiative 976’s lead holds as more ballots are counted, expect a legal fight and months of hand-wringing over cuts to Sound Transit and other transportation spending.
- Affirmative action: Referendum 88 is failing, but last-minute ballots could change that.
- Seattle City Council: Kshama Sawant is trailing Egan Orion, while other incumbents lead in the council’s most expensive election.
- King County Council: Councilmember and civil-rights leader Larry Gossett is seeing the end of a long era, with challenger Girmay Zahilay well ahead.
- King County Medic One levy: The measure to continue funding emergency services is once again cruising to victory.
- King County elections director and assessor: Incumbents Julie Wise and John Wilson both won reelection.
- Port of Seattle Commission: Sam Cho, a former Obama administration appointee and owner of an export business, is leading a hotly contested race against former Bellevue Mayor and City Councilmember Grant Degginger. Cho expects to pull further ahead in coming days.
- Seattle School Board: Leslie Harris and Chandra Hampson appear to have won their respective races, and Liza Rankin is ahead of her opponent. The results mark the culmination of another election cycle where most incumbents on the seven-member board opted out of running again.
- Bellevue City Council: Incumbents for three seats are leading, and Jeremy Barksdale is ahead in the race for the only open seat.
- Medina property-tax increase: Voters in the rich Eastside enclave are thus far split over whether to raise property taxes to fix a projected $500,000 budget deficit. Just four votes separate the two sides after Tuesday’s count.
- Redmond and Renton: Both cities are about to seat new mayors.
Read more local updates and analysis here, and bookmark our results page for the freshest vote counts all week.
