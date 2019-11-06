Voters in Seattle and Washington state had a long ballot in front of them in this year’s election. Affirmative action, car-tab fees that fund transportation projects, all seven Seattle City Council district seats … It was a lot to keep track of.

The election felt somewhat like taking the temperature of our changing political climate. But then, at the end of the night, it seemed Seattle voters were mostly uninterested in significant change, Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat writes.

Nationally, eyes were on key races in swing states and Republican strongholds as all sides looked for clues to what could happen in next year’s 2020 presidential election. In Kentucky, a Democrat leads a close race for governor against a Republican incumbent backed by President Donald Trump. Democrats will have control of Virginia’s government for the first time in 26 years after flipping both houses of the Legislature. And a cyclist who lost her job over an obscene gesture she made toward Trump’s motorcade won a county seat representing the president’s golf club.

In case you weren’t glued to a screen watching the local results take shape Tuesday night — or if you woke up wondering just what it all means — here’s what we know after the initial vote count. (Results will be updated late Wednesday afternoon after another day of ballot counting.)

