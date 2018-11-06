When the nation’s eyes turned to the West Coast, Democrat Kim Schrier held a 6 percentage point lead over Republican Dino Rossi in Washington’s 8th Congressional District. Here's how the night unfolded.

Democrats gained control of the U.S. House of Representatives as results flowed in from across the country Tuesday night. When the nation’s eyes turned to the West Coast, Democrat Kim Schrier held a 6 percentage point lead over Republican Dino Rossi in Washington’s 8th Congressional District.

Meanwhile, Republicans kept control of the U.S. Senate, as one of the highest profile races in the country went to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who held off Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke in Texas.

So what about that “wave” that everyone was talking about? It turns out, our nation couldn’t decide on one color, columnist Danny Westneat says. Two waves rolled across the nation on election night — a liberal blue wave in the suburbs and a conservative red wave in the rural areas. Here’s Westneat’s take.

Here’s a quick look at how the night unfolded in Washington state. For a complete look at the numbers, visit our 2018 election results page.

8th District: With about 196,000 votes counted, Democrat Kim Schrier opened up a lead over Republican Dino Rossi on Tuesday night. The race is still too close to call. Here’s the latest on Washington’s hard-fought and historically expensive 8th Congressional District race.

3rd and 5th districts: Republican members of Congress in Eastern and Southwest Washington led their Democratic challengers. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers defeated Democrat Lisa Brown and Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler led Democrat Carolyn Long, 52 percent to 48 percent.

Carbon fee: Voters rejected Initiative 1631’s fees on greenhouse-gas polluters.

Taxes on sodas and groceries: Initiative 1634 to block Washington cities from enacting new food and beverage taxes was striking a sweet note with voters. It lead by nearly 10 percentage points Tuesday night.

Guns: Voters gave a resounding yes to Initiative 1639, which will impose some of the nation’s strictest gun regulations.

Police use of force: Voters approved Initiative I-940, removing a barrier that had made it virtually impossible to bring criminal charges against police officers believed to have wrongfully used deadly force.

Seattle education levy: Students from preschool to community college got a boost as voters approved the $600 million-plus levy.

State Supreme Court: Incumbent Justice Steven González overcame a challenge from attorney Nathan Choi.

King County Prosecutor: King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg won an easy re-election victory with about 72 percent of the vote.

With several races undecided, check back for updates Seattletimes.com.