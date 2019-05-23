Corrections officers at Clallam Bay Corrections Center used pepper spray and warning shots to break up a fight Wednesday night involving about 80 prisoners.

The fight erupted around 7:30 p.m. in the facility’s recreation yard and left five inmates wounded, including one whose jaw was broken, according to a statement by the Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC). That prisoner has been transferred to another facility, according to the agency, while the other four have been returned to the corrections center from a hospital. No guards were injured in the incident.

Prisoners ignored verbal warnings by guards to stop the altercation, according to a DOC statement. Corrections officers then used pepper spray, which DOC spokesman Jeremy Barclay said usually defrays a fight.

When that didn’t work, guards fired seven warning shots that they aimed toward an unoccupied area, stopping the melee.

Barclay said Thursday that the agency doesn’t yet know why the fight broke out. He offered no further information on the injuries suffered by the four inmates who were returned to the facility.

Barclay said he wasn’t aware if any weapons were used. “My understanding is that this was a fistfight,” he added.

Barclay said the agency will conduct an internal investigation into the fight and interview those involved, who could be punished. Local law enforcement will conduct an additional, external investigation.

Located on the northwest corner of the Olympic Peninsula, the prison holds more than 850 medium and maximum-security male inmates. Programs and visitations have been canceled until at least Sunday, according to the agency.

In 2017, a fight also broke out in the recreation yard, forcing the facility into a 36-hour lockdown.

In 2011, a pair of offenders attempted to escape the facility by taking a guard hostage and trying to drive a forklift through a fence. One inmate was fatally shot.