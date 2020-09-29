Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s 2021 budget plan, unveiled Tuesday and sent to the City Council for review, would use cuts across departments, money from emergency reserves and the City Council’s new tax on big businesses to close a revenue gap, continue COVID-19 relief programs and allocate $100 million for Black, Indigenous and other People of Color (BIPOC) communities.

Durkan’s plan calls for $6.5 billion in total spending next year, including $1.5 billion in general fund spending. Those are the same amounts City Hall budgeted to spend this year, before the pandemic hit. Under the mayor’s plan, Seattle’s budget would remain flat for the first time in many years, after growing by leaps and bounds during the city’s recent boom.

The general fund covers basic services such as policing and parks but not utilities and most transportation. Seattle’s utilities raise and spend their own money, and certain revenue sources can only be used for transportation, so the general fund is where most political debate happens.

The Durkan administration is projecting a general-fund revenue gap of nearly $200 million in 2021, due in large part to sales tax and business tax collections reduced by the COVID-19 crisis. At the same time, the mayor has promised to invest an additional $100 million in BIPOC communities in response to the uprising for Black lives.

To cover those and other new general-fund expenses, Durkan’s plan would tap the council’s JumpStart tax on large corporations, which is expected to raise more than $200 million annualy; the mayor opposed the tax earlier this year, warning it could hurt Seattle’s economy.

Advertising

The council earmarked the JumpStart tax’s proceeds in 2021 to extend funding for pandemic relief programs like grocery vouchers. It also earmarked a large chunk to preserve existing programs that would otherwise see reductions due to the coronavirus crisis.

The mayor’s plan would draw more than $50 million from the city’s emergency reserves, reducing those reserves almost to zero. Durkan’s plan also would execute more than $60 million in general-fund reductions across various departments.

The plan would make reductions outside the general fund, as well, with Seattle’s utilities, transportation department and parks department hard hit. Those departments are bringing in less revenue than expected from dedicated taxes and fees.

The mayor’s plan could include up to 40 layoffs, budget director Ben Noble told reporters Tuesday.

More than $20 million in federal grants would allow the city to increase homeless shelter capacity next year.

Durkan has in recent months talked about proposing an income tax on households or a new property-tax levy to pay for investments in BIPOC communities. But her 2021 plan doesn’t include any such measure.

Advertising

Durkan promised $100 million for Black community needs this summer as she opposed demands by protesters that City Hall redirect 50% of the Police Department’s $400 million annual budget to alternative solutions.

Her 2021 budget plan would move the city’s 911 call center, parking enforcement unit and emergency management office out of the Police Department, shifting about $40 million away from the department. Durkan’s plan also would allow the police force to shrink by about 20 officers through attrition.

But the plan includes no officer layoffs, despite the council voting to start layoffs last month and then voting to overturn a mayoral veto on the matter this month.

Durkan is pulling together a task force to make recommendations on how the $100 million she pledged for BIPOC communities should be spent. The community coalition King County Equity Now is meanwhile launching its own project to connect residents with City Hall budget choices.

This is a developing story and will be updated.