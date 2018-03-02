The meeting is scheduled for March 8 at Chief Sealth International High School.

Mayor Jenny Durkan plans to host a town-hall meeting with Seattle students next week to talk about gun violence, her office announced Friday.

The meeting at Chief Sealth International High School in West Seattle will bring together “students, parents, community leaders and public-health officials to discuss reducing gun violence in Seattle and around our country,” Durkan said in a statement.

“Seattle residents must be safe in their neighborhoods, homes, and schools. Schools are meant for joy and learning — they are not meant for lock downs and mass shootings,” the mayor said.

“Our young people are standing up to reduce gun violence, and we should listen.”

Several students from the Florida high school where 17 people were killed in a shooting last month have been speaking out for gun-safety laws, and students have organized marches across the country to call for such measures.

The Seattle School Board adopted a resolution Wednesday saying it supports “sensible gun-safety legislation” that includes raising the age to purchase assault weapons to 21, banning private gun-sale loopholes and increasing funding for mental-health programs and support staff.

Board members said they planned to participate in a local March For Our Lives on March 24 from Cal Anderson Park to KeyArena.

The town hall is scheduled for March 8 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Journalists from KING-TV and KUOW will host the meeting.