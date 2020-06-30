Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is asking the Seattle City Council to investigate Councilmember Kshama Sawant, noting the council may “punish or expel a member for disorderly or otherwise contemptuous behavior.”

Durkan made her request public in a letter Tuesday, shortly before Sawant joined “Tax Amazon” campaign supporters for a news conference outside City Hall to announce the campaign has collected about 27,000 petition signatures — enough to qualify their proposal for the November ballot if the council doesn’t pass a similar tax on Seattle’s largest corporations.

Asked about Durkan’s move at the news conference, Sawant criticized the mayor for allowing the Police Department to tear gas people protesting police killings of Black men and described the mayor’s letter as “an attack on the Black Lives Matter movement.”

In the letter to Council President M. Lorena González, Durkan wrote that Sawant should be investigated for several actions, such as opening City Hall to protesters on June 9 and taking part in a protest march to Durkan’s home on Sunday.

“She and organizers knew that my address was protected under the state confidentiality program because of threats against me due largely to my work as U.S. Attorney,” the mayor wrote. “All of us have joined hundreds of demonstrations across the city, but Councilmember Sawant and her followers chose to do so with reckless disregard of the safety of my family and children.”

Sawant also should be investigated for involving her political organization, Socialist Alternative, in staffing decisions for her council office; for using her council office to promote the Tax Amazon ballot measure; and for urging protesters to occupy the Police Department’s East Precinct, Durkan wrote.

“I completely respect that any of us may disagree on policy issues, sometimes strongly,” the mayor wrote. “However, policy disagreements do not justify a council member who potentially uses their position in violation of law or who recklessly undermines the safety of others, all for political theatre.”

The Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission last year dismissed complaints against Sawant related to Socialist Alternative. It and the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission have been investigating complaints against Sawant related to the Tax Amazon campaign.

Durkan and Sawant have long been at odds, and the council member earlier this month called on the mayor to resign over the Police Department’s militaristic response to the recent protests.

“The City Council may choose to ignore and dismiss her actions, but I think that undermines public confidence in our institutions,” Durkan wrote Tuesday.

At her news conference, Sawant said she had just learned about the mayor’s letter and would issue a detailed response later. But she slammed Durkan for allowing police to use “barbaric weapons” against protesters and said she had not organized Sunday’s march to the mayor’s home.

The Rev. Robert Jeffrey, pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in the Central District who participated in the Tax Amazon news conference, said he was “shocked and appalled” at the mayor’s move, arguing Durkan is trying to curb the racial and social justice movement by painting Sawant as a criminal, like opponents did to civil rights leaders during the 1960s.

The council’s budget committee is poised to vote as early as Wednesday to establish a new tax on big businesses that could be used to fund affordable housing and other initiatives. Five of nine council members — González, Teresa Mosqueda, Lisa Herbold, Andrew Lewis and Dan Strauss — have declared their support for a version championed by Mosqueda that would raise an estimated $200 million per year.

Two of their colleagues — Debora Juarez and Alex Pedersen — have expressed reservations, suggesting voters should decide whether to establish a new tax.

Sawant and Councilmember Tammy Morales earlier this year proposed a version that would raise an estimated $500 million per year and are pushing for Mosqueda’s tax to be enlarged.

The Tax Amazon campaign is prepared to put a $500 million-per-year tax on the November ballot unless the council does what Sawant and Morales are calling for, organizer Eva Metz said Tuesday. That the campaign has been able to collect 27,000 signatures in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic shows how committed many supporters and voters are to the concept, Metz said.