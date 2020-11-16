King County Executive Dow Constantine announced on Monday that he will run for a fourth term leading Washington’s largest county.

If he were to win and serve a full four-year term, he would be the county’s longest-serving executive since it adopted its current governance system in the late 1960s.

In a press release announcing his run for reelection, Constantine said he would focus on community health and safety, housing and homelessness, transportation,

fighting systemic racism and the environment.

“Our communities face unprecedented short- and long-term challenges as this crisis impacts our health, quality of life, and economy,” Constantine said. “Working alongside our nationally renowned public health experts and specialists across the region, we will fight this pandemic, implement a vaccination plan, and save lives. And we will use this unprecedented moment to rebuild and create a fairer, more just society.”

Constantine, a Democrat from West Seattle, served in the state House and Senate for five years before being appointed to the Metropolitan King County Council in 2002 after then-Councilmember Greg Nickels became mayor of Seattle.

He was subsequently elected to the County Council and won an eight-person race for county executive in 2009 after then-Executive Ron Sims stepped down to become secretary of housing and urban development in the Obama administration.

He was reelected in 2013 and again in 2017, securing 77% of the vote.

Constantine was open about considering a run for governor in 2020, but, like others, opted not to run when Gov. Jay Inslee announced he would seek a third term.