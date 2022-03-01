OLYMPIA — A Douglas County Superior Court judge Tuesday struck down Washington’s new tax on capital gains, a big initial blow to legislation that is expected to wind up before the state Supreme Court.

In a written order, Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber wrote that the tax, among other things, violated the state constitution’s uniformity requirement for taxes.

“It violates the uniformity requirement by imposing a 7% tax on an individual’s long-term capital gains exceeding $250,000,” Huber wrote, but imposes “zero tax on capital gains below that $250,000 threshold.”

Huber’s ruling comes after a Feb. 4 court hearing. The legal challenge is a consolidated case against the state that began with different lawsuits. The plaintiffs — which include owners of farmland and the Washington Farm Bureau — argued that the new law imposes among other things a tax on income. In that case, the new law could violate the state constitution, which holds that taxes are to be applied uniformly across the same classes of property.

In a statement Tuesday, state Attorney General Bob Ferguson vowed to continue defending the law in the appeals process.

“There’s a great deal at stake in this case, including funding for early learning, child care programs, and school construction,” Ferguson said in prepared remarks. “Consequently, we will continue defending this law enacted by the peoples’ representatives in the Legislature.

“All the parties recognize this case will ultimately be decided by the State Supreme Court,” he added. “We respectfully disagree with this ruling, and we will appeal.”

The legal challenge came after Democratic majorities in Olympia in 2021 approved Senate Bill 5096. That legislation created a 7% tax on the profits of sales of assets, such as stocks and bonds, above $250,000.

A long-sought priority for Democrats who despise Washington’s regressive tax system, the law went into effect in January. The first state tax returns under the law come due in 2023.

The new law exempts a variety of assets, like retirement accounts, sales of real estate, timber, livestock, and certain agricultural properties, as well as some auto dealerships. Also exempted are sales of sole proprietor businesses that have gross revenues as high as $6 million.

Democratic lawmakers have said they structured the capital-gains law as an excise tax, a policy that is constitutionally sound.

The Washington Attorney General’s Office, which is defending the state in court, sought to dismiss the challenges partly because there’s no certainty that the plaintiffs would ever end up paying capital-gains taxes themselves.

But in a hearing last September, Huber ruled that the case could move forward.

Both sides — as well as lawmakers — have generally expected appeals no matter the ruling, anticipating the case to eventually wind up before the state Supreme Court.