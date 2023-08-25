DoorDash will pay $1.6 million to its workers after a Seattle investigation found the company allegedly failed to implement the city’s required sick and safe time policy, the second such investigation in two years.

The Office of Labor Standards said Monday that DoorDash — a San Francisco-based app that contracts so-called gig workers to make food deliveries — again violated requirements by the city to provide paid sick and safe time to workers.

The city initially passed PSST requirements for food delivery and transportation app-based companies during the COVID-19 pandemic, but codified the protection for on-demand gig workers this spring, part of an ongoing effort to give contract workers protections similar to standard employees.

Multiple DoorDash workers told the office that the company failed to establish a system for eligible workers to request and use paid time, to provide timely compensation to some gig workers for use of the time, and to provide workers with monthly notice of their PSST balances.

After the city opened an investigation into the complaints, DoorDash agreed to pay over $1.6 million in a settlement with the city and workers. Of that total, $500,000 will go to 648 workers and $1.1 million will go to safe and sick time credits for over 26,000 workers. The company will also pay about $8,600 in fines to the city.

A spokesperson for DoorDash suggested Wednesday that the issues were related to the company having to “rapidly” adapt its protocols in response to local policies during the pandemic.

“Since this policy was enacted, which was originally on a temporary basis, we have worked diligently to meet these new requirements and have ensured that eligible Seattle Dashers have been paid out for their time,” a company spokesperson wrote. “Now that the ordinance is permanent, we are ensuring that Dashers are properly notified of all accrued time and are proactively reaching out to provide them with more information about this policy.”

In 2021, the same city office investigated claims that DoorDash failed to credit workers with PSST days from a previous owner and failed to provide accurate notice of the average daily compensation rate, resulting in about $145,000 paid to nearly 900 workers.

“Seattle has led the way in providing gig worker protections during the most crucial times of the pandemic when workers put their health and the health of their loved ones at possible risk,” Steven Marchese, director of the Office of Labor Standards, said in a news release. “OLS will continue to enforce gig worker protections and all Seattle labor standards while providing support to businesses to ensure compliance.”