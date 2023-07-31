The Seattle City Council will vote on whether to enact sweeping rent control on Tuesday, likely issuing the final verdict on one of Councilmember Kshama Sawant’s most divisive proposals.

Sawant, the council’s most senior member and only socialist, will leave office when her third term ends at the end of the year. Before then, she is trying to push one of her heftiest outstanding policy priorities: a bill capping rent increases citywide.

The proposal, introduced by Sawant in June, would cap annual residential rent increases in the city at the rate of inflation — without exceptions — to curtail rapidly increasing rents, citing an increase of more than 90% in local rents between 2010-2020.

“Corporate landlords have been raising rents far faster than inflation, and that has meant renters have fallen farther and farther behind,” Sawant said at a July committee meeting, noting that wages have not risen nearly as quickly.

“So, rent control will affect only those landlords who gouge their tenants,” Sawant added.

However, current Washington state law prohibits local rent control. Despite multiple recent attempts to undo the ban, the bill, if passed, would be a so-called “trigger law” and only go into effect in the event that the state repealed the preemption.

That scenario and other concerns about Sawant’s proposal have given her council colleagues qualms about passing the bill, resulting in a rare recommendation last week by the Sustainability & Renters’ Rights Committee, which is chaired by Sawant, to not pass the legislation.

After a three-hour committee meeting earlier this month, the committee voted 3-2 against the bill. Councilmembers Sara Nelson and Andrew Lewis, plus Council President Debora Juarez, opposed the bill.

“I think that the Legislature not letting local government tailor housing issues to local government is unjust,” Juarez said during the committee meeting, noting that she does support the state repealing the preemption law.

“This isn’t a rent control law,” Juarez added. “My concern is that if people out there think that if the city of Seattle passes this — it’s a trigger law — that somehow we’re going to be in control of keeping rents. And we’re not.”

Sawant, who urged council members not to “hold their breath” waiting for the state to repeal the ban, and Councilmember Tammy Morales supported the bill.

“It’s been 42 years, it’s not going to happen,” Sawant said.

Though the bill failed in committee, it will go before the full council for a vote at 2 p.m. Tuesday during its regularly scheduled meeting.