Tammy Morales and Mark Solomon diverged sharply on issues ranging from policing and homeless sweeps to taxes and bike lanes Tuesday night as they debated who should next represent District 2 on the Seattle City Council.

Morales said the city should adopt new public-safety approaches, cease clearing unauthorized homeless encampments, aim a tax at large corporations and accelerate bike-lane construction.

Solomon said Seattle should grow its police force, continue trying to move people from encampments into shelters, pursue public-private partnerships and think twice before building bike lanes that can go underused.

During an extended volley over bike lanes, Solomon said, “What I’m saying is there has to be balance, not that we don’t need bike lanes.” Morales replied, “There is no balance right now. It’s all about cars.”

Morales and Solomon are competing for an open seat because Council President Bruce Harrell decided not to seek re-election. District 2 encompasses Southeast Seattle and Georgetown, stretching from the Chinatown International District to Rainier Beach

The clash at the Rainier Arts Center in Columbia City was the first in a series of City Council debates hosted by Seattle CityClub, with The Seattle Times, KUOW, Crosscut, KING-TV and KOMO-TV as media partners.

All seven of the council’s district seats are up for grabs this year, with only three incumbents running. The two candidates in each district with the most votes in August’s primary election advanced to the Nov. 6 general election.

Morales, 50, is a Lakewood homeowner and a community organizer with the Rainier Beach Action Coalition. Solomon, 59, is a Beacon Hill homeowner and crime-prevention coordinator with the Seattle Police Department.

Morales finished first among six candidates in District 2’s primary, garnering 50% of the vote. Her campaign has raised $168,399 from 2,265 donors, with $124,925 sourced from taxpayer-funded democracy vouchers.

She’s endorsed by groups such as the union for Seattle Public School teachers and Seattle’s Sierra Club Chapter and by politicians such as U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal and Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda.

Morales is endorsed by The Stranger, and independent political-action committees associated with service-worker unions spent about $12,500 to support her in the primary.

In an opening statement Tuesday night, she said she was “raised by strong women” to work for economic justice.

“The time for incrementalism” on taxing large businesses, building affordable housing is over and other needed steps “is over,” Morales added.

Solomon was endorsed by The Seattle Times editorial board and finished second in the primary, earning 23% of the vote. His campaign has raised $83,910 from 1,087 donors, with $65,675 sourced from democracy vouchers.

He’s endorsed by groups such as the unions for Seattle’s city-government office workers and firefighters and by leaders such as Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and former Seattle Mayor Norm Rice. In the primary, an independent PAC associated with the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce spent about $120,000 to support him.

In his opening statement, Solomon mentioned growing up in Beacon Hill and said living in the house his grandparents built has allowed him to remain while many neighbors have been priced or pushed out.

Solomon said he decided to run because, “This is my home,” and vowed to be more responsive to constituents than some council members have been.

Asked to name a disagreement with the mayor, Solomon said she shouldn’t have used extra soda-tax revenue to bolster Seattle’s general fund. Asked to name an agreement with Durkan, Morales said she couldn’t think of one.

The next two debates in the CityClub series are scheduled for Saturday at the Greenwood Senior Center. District 5 candidates Debora Juarez and Ann Davison Sattler will take the stage at 12 p.m., followed by District 6 candidates Dan Strauss and Heidi Wills at 2 p.m.