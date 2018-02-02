Republican Dino Rossi pulled in more than $740,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017, pushing his total money raised to more than $1,319,000. Kim Schrier leads the Democratic field, raising nearly $595,000, including about $320,000 in the fourth quarter.

Republican Dino Rossi has raised more than $1.3 million in his campaign to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert in Washington’s 8th Congressional District, outpacing a pack of Democrats splitting support in the pivotal midterm contest.

Rossi pulled in more than $740,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017, pushing his total money raised to more than $1,319,000, according to a year-end report to the Federal Election Commission (FEC). His campaign had more than a $1 million in the bank as of Dec. 31.

Kim Schrier, a Sammamish pediatrician who has nabbed key labor and other endorsements, leads the Democratic field, raising nearly $595,000, including about $320,000 in the fourth quarter, according to her FEC filing. She had more than $445,000 in the bank.

The year-end FEC reports, which were due Wednesday, provide an early snapshot of viability in the 8th District race, which is considered key to whether Republicans retain their majority in the House of Representatives.

The 8th District House seat has historically been held by Republicans, but the district went for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump for president in 2016. Reichert, a former King County sheriff, has represented the district since 2005.

Rossi, a former state senator from Sammamish who has run unsuccessfully for governor and U.S. Senate, appears to have cleared the field of GOP rivals.

In a statement, Rossi said he’s “so thankful for the grass roots enthusiasm and support that has flooded my campaign since September.” His campaign noted 97.5 percent of its contributions came from within Washington state, the highest percentage of any candidate so far.

Schrier, a first-time candidate, said in a statement people in the 8th District “are tired of a representative who falls in line with the Trump administration, without considering the needs of our communities.” She also touted herself as the best option for Democrats, saying, “I am the only candidate who can defeat Mr. Rossi.”

Jason Rittereiser, a former deputy prosecutor, is the second-leading fundraiser among Democrats. He reported $372,00 raised through the end of last year, including $150,000 in the fourth quarter. He had $277,000 in the bank. In a statement, his campaign cited his background growing up in Ellensburg where his father was police chief and his mother served on the City Council.

Democrat Shannon Hader, a doctor who has worked as a manager for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reported about $152,000 raised through the end of the year, all of it in the fourth quarter. Few of her contributions came from Washington state; many were clustered around Washington, D.C., and Georgia, places where she has lived and worked.

Brayden Olson, a Democrat and local entrepreneur and tech company founder, raised $106,000 through the end of the year. About $65,000 of that was a loan to his own campaign.

All the candidates are vying to advance past the Aug. 7 primary. The field has time to shift, as the official candidate filing deadline does not arrive until May 18.

The district runs from East King County across the Cascade Mountains to Kittitas and Chelan counties.