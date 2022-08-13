SKYWAY — Ryan Quigtar doesn’t think his neighbors should have to wait.

That’s why he keeps the line moving at the drive-thru resource events he supervises; why he and others launched the events during the pandemic to distribute supplies like groceries, diapers, masks and books; why they snagged an abandoned bank building for the cause.

“This is the community taking care of each other,” Quigtar said, motioning drivers into a parking lot as volunteers handed items into car windows.

Rather than waiting for outside investments to surge in Skyway-West Hill, a long-neglected part of unincorporated King County located between Seattle, Renton and Tukwila, residents and organizers like Quigtar have labored for years to advance their own neighborhood-strengthening strategies.

And now those strategies are, at last, attracting support from the powers that be, partly in response to the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020. Park and transit improvements are underway, and the county recently allocated more than $20 million for new projects in the area, including the Skyway Resource Center that Quigtar is working to set up in the old bank.

But the new attention is arriving at the same time that housing cost increases are boosting worries about displacement, especially in an area where two-thirds of the 18,000 residents are people of color and the per capita annual income is $25,000 less than in Seattle, per U.S. census data.

Most of the county dollars budgeted have yet to actually reach Skyway-West Hill because the wheels of bureaucracy spin slowly, and residents are wondering whether the county will keep spending in the years to come.

“It’s such a critical moment, because things could go either way,” said Rebecca Berry, executive director of the Skyway Coalition and a renter watching houses in the area sell for amounts she can’t match.

As neighborhoods across the region grapple with similar dynamics, Skyway-West Hill organizers want to set an example. Based on community input, a new long-range plan for the area under consideration by the Metropolitan King County Council this year includes regulations that would require developers to include affordable housing when constructing new buildings on certain blocks.

“The term that we like to use” to describe the thought behind that and other steps, Quigtar said, “is development without displacement.”

What has been lacking

There are multiple neighborhoods in the unincorporated area that the county calls Skyway-West Hill, including some homes with Lake Washington views. But the heart of the area is Skyway, where apartment complexes and houses surround a sprawling park and a pocket-size business district.

Whereas residents in Seattle, Renton and Tukwila are served by city governments, Skyway-West Hill’s streets are maintained and policed only by the county, with limited tax resources. The area’s students attend the Renton School District. Not until 2019 did the county establish a Department of Local Services to provide unincorporated areas with community-specific attention.

That means sidewalks and bus routes have been scarce. Weeds have marred the baseball diamonds. Today, the area has no bank, no pharmacy, no all-ages restaurant with a lot of tables and only one supermarket. For years, the sign above a church on the main drag has read “Pray for Peace in Skyway,” referring to nearby shootings, noted Quigtar, who grew up in the area.

Schools could “teach an entire class about systemic racism, just studying Skyway,” King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay has argued, noting the area has a larger Black population, percentagewise, than any city in the state, at more than 27%. “Systemic racism doesn’t require intent,” but underinvestment has occurred in Skyway anyway “because of the governmental structure that exists here.”

Jasmine RaeLynn didn’t recognize disparities as a child, accustomed to “seeing people in the streets, jogging around with nothing really going on,” she said. Not until she came back as an adult did she notice what the area lacked, said RaeLynn, who works with Quigtar at the Renton Innovation Zone Partnership, a nonprofit that serves young people.

Perhaps most importantly, Skyway-West Hill lacks a community center, which residents have pointed out repeatedly, including the last time the county wrote a comprehensive plan for the area, way back in 1994.

Zahilay, whose council district includes Skyway-West Hill, remembers moving to the area from Seattle as a teenager. He stayed at home while his mother worked multiple jobs, as peers got into trouble.

“In Seattle, I was surrounded by … things to do that nurture a child. Then we moved to Skyway, and all those amenities suddenly disappeared,” the council member said. “The isolation was damaging.”

Historically, the county deliberately disregarded the area to incentivize annexation by a city, Zahilay said. Local organizers did push for annexation by Renton at one point, but 55% of Skyway-West Hill voters said “no” in a 2012 election, as Renton’s mayor raised budget concerns.

Residents later helped draft a “conceptual design” for a community center, and they included the idea when they wrote a Skyway-West Hill “action plan” in 2016, with more than 1,000 people providing input. The county didn’t pick up the ball, though a new library branch opened that year.

The county wasn’t ready at the time, said Kevin LeClair, strategic planning manager at the Department of Local Services. “They told us it would be too expensive,” Quigtar said. “That was a huge blow.”

Pop-up solutions

Then the coronavirus emerged, cramming hospitals and causing mass unemployment, with South King County hit particularly hard. The Renton Innovation Zone Partnership started holding pop-up resource events in September 2020, inviting other organizations to distribute necessities and help residents connect with health care, sign up for government benefits and even get bikes repaired.

Later that year, when Quigtar and others heard U.S. Bank was leaving Skyway, they led a community campaign that persuaded the company to donate its $1 million-plus property, via the King County Housing Authority. Now they’re working with Schemata Workshop and residents to redesign the structure for English classes, youth programs and seasonal markets. The bank’s old sign reads: “The future home of the Skyway Resource Center.”

Meanwhile, the drive-thru events have continued even as the pandemic has changed and inflation has soared. More than 25 cars baked in the sun on a Friday afternoon last month, snaking around the King County Fire Station 20 parking lot. Volunteers with clipboards moved down the line, quietly gathering data in English, Spanish, Chinese and Vietnamese: 55% of the people who visit the events live in Skyway-West Hill and 38% identify as African American, 27% as Asian and 16% as Hispanic.

Emily Corson stopped by to pick up diapers and at-home coronavirus tests. Under another tent, volunteers were registering people to vote.

“I’m scraping every penny I have just to stay in this area,” said Corson, who rents near the house where she was raised and her parents still live.

The Urban Food Systems Pact distributes up to 100 boxes of groceries at each event, unloading from the back of a delivery truck. The boxes include produce like sweet potatoes and lemons, said La Tanya DuBois, whose organization, The Silent Task Force, is a part of the collective.

DuBois works in Seattle, as well, but said Skyway is important because Black people have been squeezed out of many other neighborhoods.

“We’re already seeing those markers here,” said Berry, who’s Black, Filipino, Native Alaskan, Mexican and white. “In the last year, the folks that walk down my block … the new faces are mostly white families and couples.”

The median home sale in Skyway was $611,000 last month, up from $570,000 in July 2021, according to Northwest Multiple Listing Service data. The median monthly rent in nearby Renton just surpassed $2,000 for the first time, according to ApartmentList, which publishes no Skyway-specific data.

“Preparation meets opportunity”

Two years after the Black Lives Matter protests, a popular narrative suggests the marches against police brutality and institutional racism achieved little, policywise, said Zahilay, who was elected in 2019. But the pressure they exerted was crucial as he sought dollars for Skyway-West Hill, he said.

Not long after the Renton Innovation Zone Partnership launched the resource events, the County Council passed a 2021-22 budget with unprecedented spending for the area: $10 million for a new community center, $5 million for affordable housing, several million dollars for park upgrades and transit options like a ride-share van, and almost $5 million for ideas that residents are currently voting to select.

As King County attempts “participatory budgeting” for the first time, the options include projects like new sidewalks and programs like free laundromat service for residents with low incomes.

“Success is where preparation meets opportunity,” and Skyway residents have been preparing for decades, Zahilay said.

Walking through the area, passersby wave to Quigtar and shake his hand. Friends jokingly call the nonprofit leader and hoops coach, who played at Renton High, the unofficial “mayor” of Skyway. He points out where changes are planned. New basketball courts in the park, 60-70 affordable apartments with a preschool by the 7-Eleven, the nascent Skyway Resource Center.

There’s a scruffy Renton Avenue South bus stop where, on blue-sky days, the Olympic Mountains hover majestically above Skyway Park. There, the county has tapped Seattle-based Nurturing Roots Farm to revive a vacant lot. The space will include an herb garden, berry bushes, a lending library and places to rest, said Nyema Clark, who leads Nurturing Roots.

“We’re hoping to break ground this year,” Clark said.

Some of the other projects are less imminent. The participatory budgeting process took a while to set up. The county is still seeking a site for the new community center, rebuffed by the owner of the area’s bowling alley-casino, Zahilay said. The Skyway Resource Center needs additional funding, and the affordable housing projects won’t open for years.

That worries Quigtar, who sees time slipping away. Residents are getting priced out now, even without the high-octane development reshaping many Seattle neighborhoods. The challenge is to prepare for what may be coming, said Kathleen Hosfeld, executive director of Homestead Community Land Trust, which is planning a 55-unit homeowner project for lower-income buyers from the area. Talk about annexation continues to swirl.

The housing regulations under consideration by the County Council this year would require for-profit developers to reserve at least 15%-30% of the units they construct in Skyway’s commercial nodes for lower-income residents. The Skyway Coalition, an umbrella group for nonprofits like the Renton Innovation Zone Partnership and the West Hill Community Association, wants to see higher percentages, Quigtar said, and is requesting more money for the area in the county’s 2023-24 budget, Berry added.

Word is spreading about the people-powered momentum, said Keja Taylor, stopping her car to chat with Quigtar outside the old bank. The preschool director just bought a house in Skyway, returning partly because she saw neighbors working together to create something better.

“Just that sense of community,” she said.