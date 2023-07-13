A prominent real estate developer could play a key role at a possible new Sound Transit light-rail station south of the Chinatown International District.

Urban Visions controls about 7 acres of properties around the potential site. CEO Greg Smith pitched a station concept to Sound Transit last year as community concerns about construction impacts in the CID led the agency to explore sites outside the neighborhood and later meet with Sound Transit and Seattle officials, according to public records and interviews.

Smith’s interest wasn’t the reason the board in March stepped away from a longtime plan to build a second light-rail station in the CID, according to Sound Transit officials and board members like Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and King County Executive Dow Constantine, who said community aims drove the decision to preference sites north and south of the CID in final studies.

But the developer’s holdings south of the CID were noted by Sound Transit officials and city advisers, and he could be a major player as the plan evolves.

“If this is a point they’re going to pursue, then I need to sit with them and get into the details,” Smith said. “How do we make that work for everybody?”

The March 23 vote was a milestone for Sound Transit 3, a massive system expansion set to include a second light-rail tunnel under downtown Seattle and light-rail extensions to Ballard and West Seattle, among other projects.

It’s not a done deal yet, with more steps in the review process still to come, but in the new alignment, a station south of the CID would be paired with a station north of the district, where Constantine has proposed redeveloping a cluster of county buildings into a new high-rise neighborhood.

There are diverse views on the north-and-south option among community activists and transit advocates within the CID and beyond, with some arguing the option would better protect the historic neighborhood and provide opportunities to add positives like affordable housing, and others arguing the north and south stations would poorly serve the CID and the region.

The new plan would place a southern station under Sixth Avenue South between Seattle Boulevard South and South Royal Brougham Way. That’s where Urban Visions controls properties, on either side of Sixth. There would be no direct transfers to other lines; riders would walk five to 10 minutes above ground to other stations, a Sound Transit memo said in January.

There’s not much bustle at the location today. The Urban Visions properties, which Smith began buying before the 2008 recession, include warehouses, parking lots and a homeless shelter. But the company has a permit to build about 1.3 million square feet of office or lab space on the properties and has applied to build a 340-unit apartment complex, too. There could be a way to partner on transit-oriented development, Sound Transit’s memo said.

As with any station site, “we’d really want to be looking at, if the station is in that area, how it connects to development,” said Cathal Ridge, Sound Transit’s project manager for the Ballard and West Seattle extensions.

Back story

When voters approved $54 billion for Sound Transit 3 in 2016, the assumption was that a second light-rail station would be built in the CID, which has an existing light-rail station, plus access to a streetcar, commuter rail and Amtrak lines. For years, studies and debates centered on whether a new CID station would be on Fourth Avenue or Fifth Avenue, and shallow or deep.

But concerns about station construction causing disruption and displacement in the CID led Sound Transit’s board last summer to request additional studies and public engagement, resulting in a series of community workshops between October 2022 and January 2023.

The push to look north and south of the CID emerged during those workshops, Ridge said, mentioning an exercise where Sound Transit had participants suggest station sites by placing dots on a map.

Smith was paying attention to the process and, in November 2022, presented Sound Transit with the concept of a station under the Inscape Arts and Cultural Center (the old Immigration and Naturalization Services building), adjacent to his properties along Sixth, he and Ridge said.

That exact location didn’t make sense to Sound Transit, but various southern sites were discussed at the community workshops and the agency subsequently zeroed in on Sixth as a location that might work, Smith and Ridge said. Smith met with Sound Transit and Seattle officials in January and again with city officials in February, public records indicate.

In late February, Smith sent a letter to Ridge and city officials, again making the case that a southern station would be cost-effective, less impactful to traffic and better for the CID. He also said it would better serve Sodo’s stadiums and the area’s growth. “The station would adjourn our planned future development as well as other developments,” he wrote.

Smith’s six-building “S” project was permitted before COVID-19 and initially marketed as an office complex. Now, the company is also suggesting it could be a hub for the life sciences industry. The project is on hold because Seattle and King County, which have leased the shelter space from Urban Visions, recently signed an extension into 2027 for the entire project site, Smith said. The company’s development permit doesn’t expire until 2033.

What’s next

Ridge said Urban Visions was one of many businesses and community organizations that officials met with and received comments from. Tim Ceis, a consultant for the city on Sound Transit 3, helped arrange the meetings with Smith. Ceis and Smith said they discussed whether Sound Transit might take properties from Urban Visions or incorporate a station into development.

“What we walked away with … was, there’s a path,” Ceis said. “I think the information the mayor received was, there’s a viable station location there.”

Harrell was “pretty clear with us” that he wanted to see alternative sites that would spare the CID from negative construction impacts, citing a history of disruptive transportation projects there, Ceis said.

“My team might have been aware of Mr. Smith’s intentions but this is the very first I’ve heard of that,” Harrell said when asked last week about Urban Visions and the southern station. “I had no direct conversations with him, nor did I know that it would affect whatever projects he has.”

The mayor said he viewed the north-and-south option as a way to “mitigate the damage right there” in the CID’s core while also serving transit needs. Constantine said community input budged Sound Transit to look at the southern site, also mentioning his northern site aims. He said it would make sense to integrate new stations with new transit-oriented development.

Community advocates with Transit Equity for All have opposed a new CID station on Fifth Avenue, based on concerns about construction impacts. But they’ve supported one on Fourth Avenue, saying that would serve the CID and region better than sites to the north and south.

Last week, members of the group said the north-and-south option was introduced abruptly and advanced quickly, despite lacking adequate benefits for residents. Brien Chow’s impression is that officials listened to “the people with the money and the people with the power,” he said. Decision-makers “ignored the vast majority of us,” Betty Lau added.

“Why the sudden pivot? Just stop and look at who stands to gain,” Amy Chen Lozano said.

Community advocates from other groups, like Puget Sound Sage and the CID Coalition, have supported the north-and-south option, saying it would shield the neighborhood from direct construction impacts and displacement. They also see in the southern site opportunities for equitable development, like affordable housing for existing CID residents, said Christina Shimizu, Sage’s executive director. She credited community organizing for Sound Transit’s pivot.

Derek Lum, policy and advocacy manager at InterIm Community Development Association, said InterIm chose to back the north-and-south option for similar reasons, separate from whatever Urban Visions wanted.

For the southern site to be a success, government leaders must ensure that development serves working-class people, low-income immigrants and people of color, Shimizu said, arguing a “business park” wouldn’t do that.

“We want to continue to be engaged in the station area planning,” she said. “The conversation isn’t over.”