Democrat Denny Heck was victorious Tuesday in the race for Washington state lieutenant governor.

Heck, a U.S. congressman, had 47% of the initial vote count. Marko Liias, a state senator, had 34%. The write-in vote was a surprising 19%.

Heck, who was born in Washington, began his career in state politics in 1976, winning election to the Washington House of Representatives, where he served for nearly a decade. He served as Gov. Booth Gardner’s chief of staff from 1990 to 1993, later founded the state’s public-affairs network, TVW, and also started a digital learning company. He was elected to Congress in 2012, but he announced his intent to retire last year, citing the degradation of civil discourse.

On Tuesday night, Heck said about the vote totals, “So far, so good.”

Liias, a lifelong Washingtonian, started his career in politics at 24, when he was elected to the Mukilteo City Council. He was appointed to an open seat in the state House in 2008 and has served in the state Legislature ever since, most recently as the Senate’s majority floor leader. Liias also teaches a course in American Government at Everett Community College.

The lieutenant governor acts as governor when the governor is out of state, leaves the job or is otherwise unable to serve. The lieutenant governor also presides over the state Senate.

Heck, who has a long career in both state and national politics, pitched voters on his deep experience in government. He promised during a recent debate to advocate on behalf of the vulnerable, to support social, racial and economic justice and to bring “fresh perspective” to the state Senate.

The lieutenant governor settles procedural disputes in the Senate, breaks voting ties and chairs the Senate Rules Committee, which is powerful because it can kill any bill.

Liias, meanwhile pitched voters on “bold, transformational change” and to view the role of lieutenant governor as a more expansive platform for policy change including tax reform and universal health care. Liias said during a recent debate he would “break down barriers” by serving as the state’s first out, gay statewide executive.

He touted his leadership in the state Senate on COVID-19 relief, expanding health care and boosting financial aid, positioning himself as a champion of the middle class.

In addition to duties in the Senate, the lieutenant governor serves on many boards and committees, including one that raises funds for historic furniture at the state capitol, one that sets strategy for state investments and several dealing with economic development.

The role of lieutenant governor has left past officeholders enough time for unique pursuits. Brad Owen fronted a rock band with an anti-bullying, anti-drug message. The current officeholder, Cyrus Habib, has been on leave since early September and moved to California for seminary, continuing some responsibilities remotely. Habib’s departure was not announced and not reported publicly for more than a month.

Both Heck and Liias have said they would not seek to retain the governorship in a special election if Inslee were to win the governor’s race but leave office next year. Both brandished their bipartisan credentials. Both said recovering from the pandemic and building a strong and more equitable economy would be priorities.

Heck did outraise Liias in campaign fundraising, drawing more than $1.1 million for his campaign. Liias received more than $310,000 in campaign donations.