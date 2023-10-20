King County Democrats are calling for Seattle City Council candidate Bob Kettle to stop airing an attack ad against incumbent Andrew Lewis, which the group says is “fearmongering.”

Kettle, a Navy veteran who lives in Queen Anne, is challenging Lewis, a first-term council member seeking reelection, in the Nov. 7 election for which ballots were mailed this week. At the heart of their race is the debate around how to address public safety in Seattle, particularly in downtown.

The ad released last week by Kettle depicts the District 7 council candidate at a playground, pledging to address public safety if elected and expressing “deep concern over [his] opponent’s inactions and failures” to do so in a first term. A clip of a person apparently experiencing homelessness on Third Avenue plays while Kettle commits to addressing “public drug, public safety and public homelessness.”

Later in the ad, Councilmember Sara Nelson, who has endorsed Kettle, says Lewis’ “decision to block [her] drug bill cost the lives of too many people,” a criticism of Lewis who initially voted “no” this summer on a bill allowing the city attorney to prosecute public use and knowing possession charges.

In a statement Thursday, the King County Democrats — a group that has endorsed Lewis for reelection — called Kettle’s ad “dangerous” because of the footage of Third Avenue and Nelson’s claim against Lewis.

“This ad employs dangerous and misleading tactics, exploits the plight of our unhoused neighbors, and is an absolute rejection of our democratic values,” the statement reads. “Bob Kettle should take a hard look at how he is exposing his character, and if he had any integrity he would stop running this ad immediately.”

Carrie Barnes, chair of the King County Democrats, said late Thursday that attack ads between Democrats are “not uncommon,” but lack substance and lower the standard of the party. Barns also compared Kettle’s ad to a campaign by Republican Tiffany Smiley, who stood in front of an encampment, a shuttered coffee shop and an elementary school to make similar points during her campaign against U.S. Sen. Patty Murray last year.

In the statement, Barnes added that “the utilization of Republican scare tactics in the ad is not in line with the values of inclusivity and progress that Seattle stands for.”

Kettle called the criticism “odd” in an email late Thursday, noting that the ad “was shot openly, in broad daylight, on Third Avenue. It is also odd that this letter assumes everyone on Third Avenue is experiencing homelessness.”

Even after Lewis ultimately helped craft and supported a version of the drug enforcement bill, which passed in September, Kettle has continued to use the initial vote to illustrate his frustration with Lewis. Kettle said last week that Lewis has given too many conflicting reasons for his initial “no” vote and, throughout his first term, has contributed to a “permissive environment” around crime.

“The City Council, and in particular Andrew Lewis, have had a role to play in the drug crisis happening in King County and Seattle specifically,” Kettle wrote Thursday.

Kettle did not respond when asked if he had evidence that the delay on the drug enforcement vote was linked to overdose deaths. A recent study by the NYU Grossman School of Medicine conducted in Washington and Oregon found no link between reducing or eliminating criminal drug penalties and fatal drug overdose rates.

Nelson did not respond to requests for comment.

This week, Lewis released his own ad focused on public safety, in which he calls for an “all hands on deck” approach to public safety and community members compliment his voting record, noting his efforts to add 26 additional park rangers and reopen downtown storefronts. His ad does not mention his opponent.

“If I didn’t have anything substantive to say I might do an ad like Bob’s,” Lewis said late Thursday.

Ballots for the Nov. 7 election were mailed this week and can be returned by mail or to any King County ballot box by 8 p.m. Election Day.