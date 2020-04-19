OLYMPIA — More than 2,000 demonstrators appeared at the Capitol on Sunday to urge Gov. Jay Inslee to lift the stay-at-home order put in place to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

Carrying American flags — as well as some Trump flags and Gadsden “Don’t Tread on Me” flags — demonstrators broke into thunderous chants of “USA” and “Vote Jay out.”

Families brought their children, gun-rights advocates brought their firearms. Some demonstrators wore masks — including a few N95 masks— or bandannas. Few practiced the social distancing guidelines of staying 6 feet apart from each other.

The rally was in violation of both the governor’s order and the guidance of public health officials across the state and country. The Washington State Patrol estimated between 2,000 and 2,500 demonstrators were at the event.

In a prepared statement, Inslee denounced Republican legislators who stoked the protest and called on Republican leaders to “speak out against such rhetoric from their members.”

“These are difficult and frustrating times. I understand the urgency of this crisis,” Inslee said. “I support free speech. But crowd counts or speeches won’t determine our course. This isn’t about politics. It can only be about doing what is best for the health of all Washingtonians.”

Speaking through a bullhorn, rally organizer Tyler Miller said he had contacted Inslee’s office several times asking the governor to change his stay-at-home order, but never heard back.

“We cannot have a government and a governor that does not listen to his own citizens,” said Miller, a 39-year-old engineering technician and Bremerton resident. “We are Washingtonians.”

Many hundreds here at the Capitol steps: pic.twitter.com/bmcXi7SgoU — Joseph O'Sullivan (@OlympiaJoe) April 19, 2020

The protest was encouraged, if not always explicitly then certainly in tone, by some Republican officials both national and local. As small, armed protests popped up in Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia, President Donald Trump last week tweeted “LIBERATE MINNESOTA,” “LIBERATE MICHIGAN,” and “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!”

On a Sunday morning national TV appearance, Inslee denounced the president’s actions, saying Trump was encouraging people to “violate the law.”

“I can’t remember any time in my time in America we have seen such a thing,” Inslee said on ABC’s “This Week.” “It is dangerous, because it could inspire people to ignore things that could save their lives.”

“And it is doubly frustrating to us governors,” Inslee added. “The president is asking people ‘please ignore Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, please ignore my own guidelines I set forth.’ ”

In Washington, Republican legislative leaders have proposed allowing some businesses, such as residential construction, dentists and auto dealers to reopen immediately.

“There are worthwhile conversations going on at the Governor’s office regarding a restart to the economy,” House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, wrote on Facebook earlier this month. “One thing you won’t see me do is attack his motives.”

But several conservative Republican lawmakers, tired of the shutdown orders, have gone much further, speaking in harsher and harsher terms recently about defying the governor and public health officials.

Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, cast the rally in revolutionary terms, posting a flyer emblazoned “Give me liberty or give me death,” and noting that the protest fell on the anniversary of the Revolutionary War’s Battle of Lexington.

“If the Governor won’t set a date then I will after which an open rebellion will begin in WA State in defiance with the governor’s orders that require us to be horded [sic] into crowed box stores but disallows us to be safe while fishing on a lake for our next meal,” Rep. Robert Sutherland, R-Granite Falls, wrote on Facebook, paraphrasing what he said he told Inslee’s staff. “We should set May 1st 2020 as the date we take back our Freedom.”

Also on Facebook, Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale, linked to a story by the Washington Post on a proposal by governors and public health officials to ramp up testing and track down the contacts of anyone who’s tested positive — classic epidemiological practices, but deployed on a larger-than-ever scale.

“Now the deep state is proposing Communist Chinese style, freedom destroying, liberty crushing techniques to fight the Communist China Virus,” Ericksen wrote.

The state Democratic Party condemned the protest, as mass gatherings help spread the virus.

“Every Republican in Washington state should speak out to urge compliance with public health orders and anyone who doesn’t is endangering the health of everyone in our state,” Party Chair Tina Podlodowski said.

Republican Party Chairman Caleb Heimlich did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Nationally, public opinion is firmly on the side of continuing with closures and social distancing until the virus is under control. A recent Pew survey of 5,000 Americans found 66% were concerned restrictions would be lifted too quickly, while 32% were concerned restrictions wouldn’t be lifted soon enough. An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday found similarly: 58% of Americans were worried about lifting restrictions too soon, while only 32% were worried about lifting them too slowly.

This is a developing story and will be updated.