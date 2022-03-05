OLYMPIA — Opponents of Gov. Jay Inslee’s public-health restrictions to curb COVID-19 descended upon the state Capitol on Saturday with flags, signs and vehicle convoys.

The demonstration — which received a permit by state officials — is titled “Government Resistance Impedes Tyranny.” A Washington State Patrol spokesperson put the early estimate of the crowd at about 500 people. Some estimates earlier in the week projected that up to 2,500 people could show up Saturday.

A related and unpermitted event Saturday was expected to bring multiple vehicle convoys to protests Inslee’s mandates.

Some of those mandates are starting to fall, such as the vaccine requirement for large events that lifted March 1.

Meanwhile, the statewide mask requirements for schools and businesses such as grocery stores, child care facilities, gyms, bars and other indoor establishments, are set to lift March 12.

Regardless, opponents have criticized those mandates, as well as a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for state and school employees, and hundreds of thousands of private health care workers. Those requirements remain in effect.

In a statement before the rally, Washington State Patrol spokesperson Chris Loftis said the agency is looking “forward to peaceful events.”

“As always, public safety is our primary objective and we will consistently and appropriately respond to any illegal or dangerous activity,” Loftis wrote in an email.

The State Patrol is working with Capitol campus security and local law enforcement, Loftis added, “to have appropriate service and response capacity so all campus users enjoy a safe visit as well as their protected rights of free speech and assembly.”