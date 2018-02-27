The event, which is free and open to the public, will include a candidate meet and greet followed by the debate. Organizers include the 47th District Democrats and the Washington State Labor Council.

The event, which is free and open to the public, runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Cascade Hall at the Green River Community College campus in Auburn at 12401 SE 320th St. It will include a candidate meet and greet followed by the debate. Organizers include the 47th District Democrats and the Washington State Labor Council.

Candidates expected to attend include Shannon Hader, a longtime public-health manager; Jason Rittereiser, an attorney and former prosecutor; Kim Schrier, a longtime pediatrician; and Robert Hunziker, an information technology contractor.

The Democratic candidates — all political newcomers — are competing to get past a top-two primary in August. On the Republican side, former state senator and three-time statewide candidate Dino Rossi so far has no declared rival.

The 8th Congressional District race is considered key to determining partisan control of the U.S. House next year. Republicans control the chamber now; to take a majority, Democrats would have to pick up two dozen seats nationally.

The district runs from east King and Pierce counties across the Interstate 90 corridor to include Kittitas and Chelan counties.

For more information about the forum, visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1267685286665985/ or contact Jean Bolton at Mjbol@comcast.net