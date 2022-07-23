The race for the open state Senate seat in northeast Seattle features two Democrats — a veteran legislator focusing on gun safety legislation and a first-time candidate focusing on housing policy.

State Rep. Javier Valdez has represented the 46th Legislative District in the state House, covering most of northeast Seattle east of Highway 99, since he was appointed to fill an empty seat in 2017. He was subsequently reelected to the seat twice.

Now, another opening, caused by Sen. David Frockt’s decision to not seek another term, has Valdez seeking a move to the Senate.

He faces Matthew Gross, a deputy prosecuting attorney for King County who is running for office for the first time.

Also on the ballot is Alex Tsimerman, a perennial candidate and ubiquitous commenter at government meetings, who is running under the “Standup-America Party” and says he will “Stop Dem-Nazi-Fascist-Mob-Bandito revolt regime.”

Both major candidates are Democrats who want to make the state’s tax code more progressive, with wealthier people paying a greater share. Valdez voted for the capital gains tax that Democrats passed last year, and is a co-sponsor of legislation to institute a 1% tax on fortunes greater than $1 billion. Gross said he supports both measures as well as a progressive income tax.

Advertising

The two differ in their areas of emphasis.

Fast Facts Javier Valdez, 52, state representative, equity adviser for city of Seattle, $157,651 raised Matthew Gross, 30, King County deputy prosecuting attorney, $26,658 raised More

Valdez touts as one of his chief accomplishments the Legislature’s passage this year of a ban on high-capacity magazines. He was the lead House sponsor of the legislation.

His top priority, he said, is continuing to work on gun safety legislation, particularly a ban on assault weapons. Democrats have been trying to ban such weapons since at least 2016, but have been unsuccessful so far, despite controlling both branches of the Legislature for most of that time.

“Recent tragedies have highlighted the need for Washington to act and take these weapons of destruction off our streets,” Valdez said.

A longtime employee of the city of Seattle who’s worked on equity issues and contracting with women and minority-owned businesses, he says he wants to continue work on social justice issues.

He’d like to end Washington’s ban on affirmative action, which has been in place since a voter-approved initiative in 1998. The Legislature reversed the ban in 2019, but voters overruled them in November of that year, voting narrowly to keep the ban in place.

Advertising

Valdez said his goal is to repeal the affirmative action ban entirely, but he’s interested in starting with eliminating the ban in state contracting. “We know that’s where we have the clear data that shows the disparity and the harmful effects of” the ban, he said.

Gross launched his campaign because he was “unsatisfied with the government response to the housing-affordability crisis.”

He’s running on a three-part platform he says would help ease the housing and homelessness crises.

He wants to end single-family only zoning, allowing at least duplexes anywhere houses can be built.

He wants to massively increase investment in the state’s Housing Trust Fund, which helps build affordable housing. The state has invested about $1 billion in the fund since 1986; Gross wants to invest $1 billion annually.

And he wants to provide state housing vouchers for Washington’s lowest-income residents who qualify for federal Section 8 vouchers, but don’t receive them because demand outstrips supply.

Advertising

Gross doesn’t have specific funding sources in mind for the huge increases in costs for his plan, which he estimates at $2.5 billion annually.

He notes items, like hundreds of millions of dollars on new hybrid ferries and on probation programs, that could be trimmed, but said funding the programs will require making housing a priority in the state budget.

“I don’t think that anybody in state government, or anybody at any level of the government, thinks that we’re on a path right now to end homelessness, or to make sure that everybody has access to housing regardless of income,” Gross said. “We’re not on that path. And I want to get us on that path.”