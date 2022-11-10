In Washington state Legislature races, Thursday’s counts showed Democrats and Republicans are still battling over some swing district seats.

What seems certain is that Democrats will maintain their majorities in the state Senate and state House. The margins are not yet clear, however.

Heading into the election, Democrats controlled the Senate by 28 to 21 and the House by 57 to 41. There are perhaps eight legislative seats still in play; before the election, four were held by Democrats and four by Republicans.

In a number of races, the candidates are separated by fewer than 2,000 votes.

This is where some key Senate races stood Thursday night:

Democratic incumbent Emily Randall had about 51.5%, leading Republican Jesse Young in the 26th District (Kitsap, Pierce counties).

Democrat Sharon Shewmake had close to 51%, leading Republican incumbent Simon Sefzik in the 42nd District (Whatcom County).

Democrat Claudia Kauffman had just under 53%, leading Republican Bill Boyce in the 47th District (King County). The seat’s Democratic incumbent didn’t run for reelection.

This is where some key House contests stood: