In Washington state Legislature races, Thursday’s counts showed Democrats and Republicans are still battling over some swing district seats.
What seems certain is that Democrats will maintain their majorities in the state Senate and state House. The margins are not yet clear, however.
Heading into the election, Democrats controlled the Senate by 28 to 21 and the House by 57 to 41. There are perhaps eight legislative seats still in play; before the election, four were held by Democrats and four by Republicans.
In a number of races, the candidates are separated by fewer than 2,000 votes.
This is where some key Senate races stood Thursday night:
- Democratic incumbent Emily Randall had about 51.5%, leading Republican Jesse Young in the 26th District (Kitsap, Pierce counties).
- Democrat Sharon Shewmake had close to 51%, leading Republican incumbent Simon Sefzik in the 42nd District (Whatcom County).
- Democrat Claudia Kauffman had just under 53%, leading Republican Bill Boyce in the 47th District (King County). The seat’s Democratic incumbent didn’t run for reelection.
This is where some key House contests stood:
- Democratic incumbent Alica Rule had almost 51%, leading Republican Tawsha Thompson in the 42nd District.
- Democrat Joe Timmons had about 51%, leading Republican Dan Johnson in the 42nd District. Shewmake previously held the seat for the Democrats.
- Democrat Adison Richards had just over 50%, leading Republican Spencer Hutchins in the 26th District. Young previously held the seat for the GOP.
- Democrat Clyde Shavers had about 51%, leading Republican incumbent Greg Gilday in the 10th District (Island, Snohomish, Skagit counties).
- Democrat John Zingale had about 49% after losing his lead Thursday to Republican Stephanie McClintock in the 18th District (Clark County). The seat’s GOP incumbent didn’t run.
