Democrats maintained their election night leads in Washington state Legislature swing districts as additional ballots were counted Wednesday, though Republicans gained slightly in a number of tight races.

More ballots will be tallied in the coming days.

Wednesday’s counts show Democrats retaining all the seats they now have and picking up seats in Whatcom County, on Whidbey Island, on the Kitsap Peninsula and around Vancouver. Some of their leads are very tenuous.

If all the results hold, Democrats would add one seat in the state Senate, giving them a 29-20 majority, and three in the state House, for a 60-38 edge.

That would be a major letdown for Republicans, who hoped to make strides in the Legislature and in Congress with a “red wave” election midway through President Joe Biden’s term. It also could set the stage for Democrats to push an aggressive agenda in the next legislative session, which starts in January.

In the run-up to Tuesday’s election, Republicans accused the Legislature’s Democratic majorities of responding inadequately to inflation, crime and homelessness, betting that widespread concern about those issues and the state’s trajectory would pit voters against the party in power in Olympia.

But Democrats warned voters that Republicans would try to cut social services and vowed to preserve reproductive rights in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down abortion protections nationally.

They also cited steps to improve Washington’s tax code and address climate change. Since taking control of both legislative chambers in 2018, Democrats have passed a capital-gains tax, a sales tax credit for lower income households, a cap on climate emissions and new limits on police officers.

State Senate

Democratic candidates continued to lead in three crucial swing-district state Senate races after Wednesday’s counts, setting the stage for the party to retain a seat now held by a Democrat, secure a seat vacated by a Democrat who didn’t run this year and flip a seat currently held by a Republican.

Sen. Emily Randall, D-Bremerton, had 52% of votes counted after Wednesday’s tallies, leading Rep. Jesse Young, R-Gig Harbor, in the 26th Legislative District, a political battleground on the Kitsap Peninsula. Their matchup was the state’s most expensive legislative contest this year.

Rep. Sharon Shewmake, D-Bellingham, had nearly 51% of votes in her challenge to Sen. Simon Sefzik, R-Ferndale, who was appointed to the 42nd District’s Whatcom County seat after GOP Sen. Doug Ericksen suddenly died.

And Democrat Claudia Kauffman had 53% of votes against Republican Bill Boyce in King County’s 47th District, which includes parts of Kent and Auburn, plus Covington. She works for the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, while Boyce is Kent’s City Council president. Incumbent Democrat Mona Das didn’t seek reelection.

State House

Democrats also remained ahead Wednesday in the 42nd District’s state House races. Rep. Alicia Rule had 52% against Republican Tawsha Thompson, a former police officer. Democrat Joe Timmons, a Gov. Jay Inslee staffer, had 51% against GOP businessman Dan Johnson for Shewmake’s seat.

Flips for House Democrats could come in the 10th, 18th and 26th legislative districts, though the margins in a couple of races are super slim.

Democratic challenger Clyde Shavers, blasted by Republicans last week for exaggerating his military record in this campaign, led Rep. Greg Gilday with close to 53% after Wednesday’s counts in the 10th District, which includes Whidbey and Camano islands and parts of Skagit and Snohomish counties.

In the 18th District, in Clark County, Democrat John Zingale, a teacher, barely led Republican Stephanie McClintock, a public relations specialist. Zingale had just over 50% of the vote. Incumbent Republican Brandon Vick chose not to run.

And in the contest for Young’s 26th District seat, Democrat Adison Richards, a lawyer, slightly led Republican Spencer Hutchins, the co-owner of a real estate company. Richards had just under 51% after Wednesday’s tallies.

There were multiple open-seat House races in Seattle pitting Democrats against Democrats. Tech manager Chipalo Street led community advocate Emijah Smith, and disability rights advocate Darya Farivar led physician Lelach Rave after Wednesday’s counts in the 37th District (South Seattle) and 46th District (Northeast Seattle), respectively.

Policy consultant Julia Reed has defeated administrative law judge Jeff Manson in the 36th District (Ballard, Queen Anne, Magnolia).