OLYMPIA — After Washington lawmakers Thursday announced a tentative budget agreement that had been crafted behind closed doors, the Senate in the dead of night debated and passed what could be the deal’s biggest tax bill.

In other words, it was a busy day for political clichés at the Washington Legislature.

The passage Thursday night of Senate Bill 5998 is the latest example of how state budget deals can come together in secrecy and with little public review before being approved.

Budget agreements in recent years came together just days shy of a government shutdown, as Democrats and Republicans battled it out under divided control at the Legislature. This year, Democrats have comfortable majorities in the House and Senate, and a natural ally in Gov. Jay Inslee.

But it’s hard to know at this point what they intended to do by Sunday, the regularly scheduled end of the legislative session.

SB 5998 could be the biggest revenue bill of a new 2019-21 state operating budget agreement — or maybe not. It isn’t even known whether this is the final version of the legislation.

Advertising

As of early Friday afternoon, the budget deal’s details hadn’t yet been released.

SB 5998 makes changes to the real estate excise tax (REET), which is typically paid by people selling homes. The version approved Thursday night was a rewrite of the original legislation.

When Senate lawmakers passed it around 11:30 p.m. by a vote of 26-22, there was no updated legislative analysis of how much money the bill might raise, or how many home sellers would pay the different rates being created.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig of Spokane on Friday morning defended the late-night vote. The bill received a public hearing earlier this month, he said, and the concept was included in the Senate’s proposed budget which was made public in March.

“We are on the glide-slope to end on time on Sunday, and everything that we’re passing is part of moving our state forward and helping to get really good policies and a budget passed for the people of Washington,” Billig said.

If sent to Inslee’s desk as passed, SB 5998 will raise $604 million over four years, according to Billig.

Advertising

Billig said he expected lawmakers to release details of a budget deal sometime on Friday. It has been anticipated that the full budget will be publicly available Saturday. The legislative session is scheduled to end Sunday.

Open government advocates, who for years have criticized the general lack of transparency in Olympia surrounding last-minute budget deals, were not pleased with the vote.

“Nothing much surprises me anymore when it comes to the lack of transparency with single-party control in Olympia or in Washington, D.C.,” Toby Nixon, president of the Washington Coalition of Open Government, wrote in an email.

“Legislative accountability is poor even when there is mixed control, but with single-party control it is basically nonexistent,” added Nixon.

Jason Mercier, director of Center for Government Reform at the right-leaning Washington Policy Center, called it “totally unacceptable.”

“While we were sleeping last night lawmakers demonstrated how little they respect the public and transparency,” Mercier wrote in an email. “I am so disgusted by the process. From Title Only bills to secret deals to undisclosed late night tax votes.”

“This is not the way to govern and must change,” he added.

If Washingtonians were still awake Thursday night around 11 p.m. and channel-surfing on TV, they might have stumbled across the debate on TVW about SB 5998.

The bill changes the REET from a flat 1.28% to a graduated rate, based on the idea that people with less-expensive homes would get a tax cut under a lower rate, and people with pricier homes would pay a higher share. (The overall rate ultimately paid is sometimes higher, due to a local rate added atop that.)

Democrats have hailed it as a way to raise new revenue while also addressing Washington’s regressive tax system, under which poorer households pay a larger share of their income in taxes than wealthier households do.

The version that passed the Senate on Thursday night would lower the state rate for home sales under $500,000 to 1.1 percent. The 1.28 percent would remain for homes selling between $500,000 and $1.5 million.

For houses selling between $1.5 million and $3 million, the rate would increase to 2.75 percent. For homes going for above $3 million, the rate would be set at 3 percent.

Advertising

Agricultural and timber lands being sold would keep the current 1.28 percent, according the amended bill.

Democratic lawmakers, who this year have sizable majorities in the Legislature, have faced tough decisions about how much revenue in new taxes to raise — or what spending to forgo.

With Washington’s economy still strong, lawmakers are expected to have close to $50.6 billion to fund the 2019-21 operating budget from existing projected tax collections. That represents an almost 16% increase from the existing budget when Inslee first signed off on it in June 2017.

But Democrats have cited the costs of continuing to fund Washington’s recent court-ordered K-12 schools funding plan, which they contend has eaten up almost all that existing revenue. Lawmakers in both parties also agree on the need for an ambitious plan to reshape Washington’s troubled mental health system.