OLYMPIA — Candidates challenging a pair of Republican Washington state senators picked up votes on Wednesday in a sign that Democrats could net still more seats to solidify their control of the Legislature.

In Tuesday’s count, Democrats led in seven state House seats and in two Senate races, with candidates in two other races narrowly trailing GOP Sens. Joe Fain of Auburn and Doug Ericksen of Ferndale.

On Wednesday, Mona Das trailed Fain by just 90 votes in King County’s 47th Legislative District. More ballots will be counted Thursday.

In Whatcom County’s 42nd Legislative District, Bellingham City Councilwoman Pinky Vargas closed her margin against Ericksen, perhaps the most outspoken supporter in the Legislature of President Donald Trump. Vargas trailed Ericksen by just 122 votes following Wednesday’s tally.

In the 30th Legislative District, Sen. Mark Miloscia, R-Federal Way, conceded to Democratic challenger Claire Wilson, president of the Federal Way School District Board.

“Despite the best efforts (blood, sweat, and tears) of some great people, the election results were disappointing,” Miloscia wrote Tuesday night in a Facebook post. “What matters in the end, is that I have been blessed by faith, family and friends. Tonight, my congratulations go out to Claire Wilson, our next state senator.”

In the 26th Legislative District, Democratic candidate Emily Randall led Republican Marty McClendon by a little less than 1 percentage point on Wednesday.

Those high-profile races were just a handful of incredibly close contests for the Legislature this year. Democrats maintained leads Wednesday in seven House races currently held by Republicans. The edge held by those Democrats, along with leads by a handful of GOP candidates elsewhere, could change as more ballots are counted in the coming days.