Democrat Manka Dhingra kept her double-digit lead over Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund in Wednesday’s vote count in the 45th District state Senate race.

Dhingra had 55 percent of the vote — essentially the same percentage she held in Tuesday night’s general election returns. The election will determine which party controls the state Senate.

The contest has been Washington’s highest-profile state legislative race in years. A Republican-led coalition currently holds a one-vote Senate majority. Democrats hold a slim state House majority and the governor’s office.

Dhingra’s 10-point lead Tuesday night prompted many Democrats to quickly declare victory. Englund wasn’t planning to concede, however, and said she would watch the results throughout the week.

The vote count continues with more results released Thursday.