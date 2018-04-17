Olson blamed a lack of endorsements for his decision. That leaves three leading Democrats and Republican Dino Rossi vying for the seat, which is a key target for both parties in the midterm elections.

The field of Democratic contenders for the U.S. House seat in Washington’s 8th Congressional District has narrowed by one.

Brayden Olson, a local entrepreneur and tech executive, withdrew from the race this week, citing a lack of endorsements.

Olson, who was funding his campaign with mostly his own money, said he stopped fundraising in January.

“It was made clear to the candidates that endorsements on the Democratic side would be made without fair consideration of all the Democratic candidates,” he wrote this week in a letter on his website. “This was a disappointment, but faced with that reality, I decided on principle that I could not continue to actively ask donors for their hard-earned monetary support.”

Olson did not mention any endorsements in particular, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But it’s not the first time a candidate in the crowded Democratic primary has complained about party power brokers putting a thumb on the scale.

Kim Schrier, a Sammamish pediatrician, has been endorsed by top labor groups and EMILY’s List, a fundraising force for Democrats nationally.

In a primary debate at the end of February, Shannon Hader, a doctor, didn’t specifically name Schrier but called for a “robust, free and fair primary election, not a coronation” decided by “party insiders” or “big-money interests.”

With longtime Rep. Dave Reichert, R-Auburn, retiring, and a national political environment seen as favorable to Democrats, the race initially drew nearly a dozen Democratic candidates.

Olson gained fame for viral news stories a few years ago, claiming that many women have called him a “real-life” version of Christian Grey, the wealthy protagonist of the erotic “Fifty Shades of Grey” books and films.

His withdrawal letter says he will stay politically active and is writing a book.

Olson’s withdrawal leaves five Democrats in the race who are up to date on required filings with the Federal Elections Commission: Schrier; Hader; Jason Rittereiser, a former King County deputy prosecutor; Toby Whitney, a former congressional staffer, and Robert Hunziker, an information-technology worker.

Whitney and Hunziker’s campaigns each have less than $1,000 on hand, as does William Grassie, who is running as an independent. Schrier, Hader and Rittereiser have six-figure war chests.

The only current candidate on the Republican side is former state senator and multi-time statewide candidate Dino Rossi, who has raised more than $2 million.