There’s been profound cynicism of late about democracy and our elections —most of it manufactured by the MAGA wing of the Republican Party. You might think it’s a wonder anybody votes any more.

In our primary election two weeks ago, it at first seemed, thanks to premature reporting, that maybe people don’t vote anymore.

“Washington state voter turnout less than 25 percent for primaries,” read a headline from KOMO-TV, the day after the Aug. 2 primary. That story included a quote from a political consultant calling our turnout “abysmal.”

The conservative press jumped on this factoid the next day to hint that voters really had lost faith in the way we vote.

“Voter turnout in Washington state’s vote by mail primary is once again extremely low,” wrote the Post Millennial, a conservative site. It went on to speculate about “voter apathy based on allegations of problems with the vote by mail system.”

Nationally, MAGA megaphones like former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon went full-on conspiracy bananas, accusing Washington state, through its use of vote by mail, of purposely quelling the votes of real Americans, who strive to do their duty in person.

“These are people who come to the polls on something called Election Day, and vote, in a booth,” Bannon fumed on his podcast the War Room. “This is all to suppress their votes.”

Can we please put this baloney to rest, once and for all?

Last week the primary election vote was certified — first by all 39 counties, red and blue, then by the secretary of state. And it turns out that not only were there no problems with the vote-by-mail system, but Washington state had the third highest voter turnout in the nation.

So far, 44 states have held primaries. At 40.4% of all registered voters casting a ballot, Washington ranks ahead of 41 of them, and far ahead of the national median turnout, which is just 26%, according to a national voting advocacy group.

Ranking first is Wyoming, a small population state with only one Congressional district. But that district happens to house controversial U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney. A Wyoming primary record of 63% of registered voters turned out last week for a vote that denied her the Republican nomination for Congress, and will unseat her at the end of this year.

Ranking second is Kansas, at 47%. It was a “monumental” turnout for a primary there, The Kansas City Star reported, for a special abortion referendum that came a month after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court.

Next is us. It may not seem like 40.4% is high, but man you should see some of these other states. New Jersey’s primary turnout was 11%. Twelve states had turnout less than 20%. Even some states with marquee U.S. Senate contests and pitched battles over gerrymandering and democracy, such as Ohio, piqued the interest of just 21% of voters.

For non-presidential year primaries, this was not one of our more lackluster ones, but one of our best. Washington has seen three of late with roughly the same turnout (this year with 40.4%, 2018 with 40.8% and 2010 with 40.9%). Every other nonpresidential year primary has been lower going back to 1970.

The reality is, not that many people vote in primaries. But six out of the top eight states for primary turnout so far — Washington, Hawaii, Montana, Oregon, Utah and Arizona — have been states where most of the voting is done by mail.

There was no fraud reported either, at least not significant fraud. (I use the qualifier “significant” because in most every election there are dispersed and largely immaterial cases, such as when someone votes a recently deceased spouse’s ballot.) You may recall that a group called Drop Box Watch made local and national headlines when it said it was surveilling the state’s ballot boxes to catch unscrupulous “mules” in the act of rigging the vote. Didn’t hear a peep out of them.

Even GOP congressional candidate Loren Culp has dropped the vote-fraud talk. He still hasn’t conceded his 2020 governor’s loss to Jay Inslee. This time, though, he was blaming not ballot-box stuffing but his own party, the Republicans, for showing insufficient fealty to his cause. (“The Republican Party completely fell flat on their faces,” he whined in a video last week after his loss to incumbent U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside.) In the land of grievance and dark shadows, it’s always something.

Back in the real world, democracy-lovers should be celebrating. Sure it took a while to count the votes (they really should work on ways to speed that up). But we just had an election with the third highest voter participation in the country, yet the biggest takeaway is that it was too ho-hum — so ho-hum that nobody knows about it.

In sports, the sign that the referees did a good job is when you didn’t notice them. Same is true with voting. This is ultimately how the “big lie” and the vast misinformation campaign of election denial, fabricated solely to cast doubt on certain democratic outcomes, will be disproved and defeated. It will be one boring old election at a time.