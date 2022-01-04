Councilmember Debora Juarez was elected president of the Seattle City Council on Tuesday, making her the first Indigenous president in the council’s history.

The nine-person council voted unanimously at the top of their first meeting of 2022 to elect Juarez,

Councilmember Lisa Herbold, who was at one point vying for the position against Juarez, co-nominated Juarez as president, “stepping aside” to support Juarez as council president for 2022 and 2023.

“When discussing the council presidency with Councilmember Juarez, she told me about the Blackfoot Confederacy model of kinship, and acknowledgment of our humanity and the source of our power to thrive together,” Herbold said, calling for her colleagues to support Juarez.

Juarez kept her remarks brief, but thanked the council for their support, specifically praising Herbold for being “gracious and kind.”

“I want to thank all of you, and it’s an honor,” Juarez said, before moving into the council agenda.

The council also swore in newly elected at-large Councilmember Sara Nelson and reelected Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, on the same day new Mayor Bruce Harrell held a small inauguration, offering a similar message of unity.

This is a developing story and will be updated.