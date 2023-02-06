After previously alluding to the end of her run on the Seattle City Council, President Debora Juarez confirmed Monday that she will not seek reelection when her term expires at the end of the year.

After eight years in office, Juarez, a moderate, is joining a majority of council incumbents who have decided to leave the council rather than seek new terms in November’s district council election.

“Our Uncle, Billy Frank Jr., taught us that you should ‘lead to leave.’ I’ve added my own sentiment: ‘leave a legacy,’” Juarez said in a statement on Monday.

“I believe it’s time to leave [the] Seattle City Council, and I am proud of our legacy. It has been an honor to serve the city I love, with good people who care as deeply about it as I do,” she added.

Juarez represents District 5, and as a member of the Blackfeet Nation, is the first Indigenous woman elected to the council, and to hold the position of council president.

Before being elected to the council in 2015 and reelected in 2019, Juarez worked as an attorney for Evergreen Legal Services’ Native American Project, and served as a King County Superior Court and Seattle Municipal Court pro-tem judge. In 1996, she was appointed executive director of the Governor’s Office of Indian Affairs.

All seven district council positions are on the ballot in November. Juarez is one of four incumbents to announce she will not seek reelection, many citing the increasingly harsh political climate in Seattle.

In a recent interview, Juarez acknowledged the changing climate but said it was not the primary factor in her decision of whether to run.

Only two — District 2 Councilmember Tammy Morales and District 7’s Andrew Lewis — have announced their intent to seek reelection. District 6 Councilmember Dan Strauss is the only one yet to announce his plans.

Citywide Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda announced last week that she will seek election to the Metropolitan King County Council in November, though her City Council term does not expire until 2025.

This is a developing story and will be updated.