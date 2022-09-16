U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and challenger Tiffany Smiley will face off in two debates scheduled for late October, the Washington State Debate Coalition announced Friday.

The first event, billed as a candidate forum, will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Gonzaga University in Spokane. The second event is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Seattle University.

Smiley, a Pasco veteran’s advocate, had been pressing Murray to agree to debates for weeks, expressing frustration at a delay in getting dates set. Murray had pledged to debate but was negotiating details with organizers in recent days.

Other debates announced by the debate coalition Friday include:

Saturday, Oct. 15: 26th Legislative District debate between incumbent state Sen. Emily Randall, D-Bremerton, and Republican challenger, state Rep. Jesse Young, R-Gig Harbor. 3 p.m. at the Norm Dicks Government Center in Bremerton.

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Secretary of State debate between Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs and Julie Anderson, the Pierce County auditor, who is running as a nonpartisan candidate. 7 p.m. at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma.

Tuesday, Oct. 25: 9th Congressional District debate between U.S. Rep. Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, and Republican challenger Doug Basler. 2 p.m. at Seattle University.

Friday, Oct. 28: 8th Congressional District debate between U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish, and Republican challenger Matt Larkin. 7 p.m. at Central Washington University in Ellensburg.

Details about debate moderators, media panelists and how to submit questions for candidates will be announced in the coming weeks. The debates will be broadcast by multiple media outlets and will be produced by TVW, the state’s public-affairs network.

The Washington State Debate Coalition, founded in 2016, includes civic, media and educational groups across the state, led by Seattle City Club.